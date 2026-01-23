Philippines: Frenchie Mae Cumpio convicted for “financing terrorism”

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) in condemning the conviction of journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio on baseless charges of “financing terrorism”.

Cumpio, 26, has been sentenced to 12-18 years in prison, having already spent almost six years in pre-trial detention.

As a radio host and director of the local news website Eastern Vista, Cumpio frequently covered alleged abuses of power by the military. Cumpio and her colleagues experienced ‘red-tagging’: the practice of labelling journalists, trade unionists, and human rights defenders as communist insurgents, subjecting them to harassment and intimidation.

On 7 February 2020 Cumpio and four human rights activists, known as the ‘Tacloban 5’, were arrested. They were initially charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives. A terrorism financing charge was added a year later.

Cumpio’s case is indicative of wider press suppression in the Philippines. In a meeting with the NUJ and IFJ in January 2024, the NUJP reported that journalists face targeted hostility and fear with wrongful imprisonments, strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs), and charges under anti-terror legislation.

This has continued despite pledges by Bongbong Marcos - who replaced Rodrigo Duarte as president of the Philippines 2022 - to protect media freedom. In February 2025 a second journalist, Deo Montesclaros, was charged for financing terror.

While Cumpio was acquitted of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, judges declared her and human rights activist Marielle Domequil guilty of financing terrorism ‘beyond reasonable doubt’.

Cumpio’s lawyers intend to appeal the verdict, and the NUJ has joined the IFJ and NUJP in calling for her immediate release.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"The treatment of Frenchie Mae Cumpio is an alarming example of anti-terror legislation being used to intimidate journalists working to hold power to account. A record 533 journalists are imprisoned around the world, demonstrating the price journalists pay simply for doing their job. The NUJ expresses solidarity with our colleagues at the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines. We will continue to call on the UK government to use every diplomatic lever to secure Cumpio's release."

The NUJP said:

“[Frenchie Mae Cumpio’s] case has been emblematic of the challenged state of press freedom, and more broadly of freedom of speech and expression, in the Philippines and her conviction does not bode well for the media’s ability to report on the issues that Frenchie did without fear of reprisal and retribution.”

The IFJ said:

“The conviction of Frenchie Mae Cumpio on baseless charges after almost six years in detention is a highly alarming violation of human rights, a failure of the justice system to protect and uphold press freedom, and a clear effort to silence critical, independent journalism. The Marcos administration must act now to release Cumpio immediately, and stop the targeting and criminalisation of journalists for their work. The IFJ stands in solidarity with the Filipino media community in their fight for justice for Cumpio and the Tacloban 5.”

Return to listing