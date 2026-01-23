Agreement protects Washington SNAP recipients’ confidential information

Un nuevo acuerdo protege la información confidencial de los beneficiarios de SNAP en Washington

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has secured an agreement with a state vendor to protect the private, personal data of more than 1 million Washington residents who receive federal food assistance benefits.

“When someone in Washington signs up for help putting food on the table, their confidential information is protected by law,” Brown said. “No matter how many threats to privacy we face in these uncertain times, my office will act to safeguard Washingtonians’ personal information.”

Under the agreement, Fidelity Information Services, the vendor administering Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Washington, has affirmed that it will continue to follow the terms of its contract with the state that limit Fidelity’s disclosure of confidential information.

On July 24, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) sued Fidelity in Thurston County Superior Court to block the company from illegally disclosing the private, personal information of SNAP recipients in Washington to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The federal agency had sought the data of SNAP recipients to use for the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement.

The company initially told the Washington Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) that it intended to turn over the personal data of SNAP cardholders in Washington. After DSHS told Fidelity not to disclose the information, the company initially agreed not to but then failed to respond to repeated requests from DSHS for confirmation, leading to this lawsuit.

After an investigation, DSHS concluded that Fidelity complied with its contractual obligations and did not disclose confidential data about Washington SNAP recipients to USDA. Under the agreement, DSHS and Fidelity have reaffirmed their confidentiality obligations under their EBT services contract and confirmed they have not disclosed or agreed to disclose any confidential information.

This is one of several lawsuits Brown has filed in recent months to protect SNAP recipients in the state. Brown and a multistate coalition won a preliminary injunction in October blocking USDA’s demand that states turn over personal and sensitive information of SNAP recipients. Brown and the coalition recently filed a motion to enforce that injunction.

The AGO has also sued to protect benefits for lawful permanent residents and challenge USDA’s illegal cuts to the program during the federal government shutdown.

A copy of the stipulated dismissal is available here.

