Elevation Window Designs Launches New Website to Support Design-Led Window Projects

Our new website reflects how we work—intentional, personal, and centered on the client. It helps homeowners understand our process and connect with us before we ever step into their home.” — Shannon Jaeger, co-owner of Elevation Window Designs

CASTLE PINES, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevation Window Designs has launched a new website designed to improve how homeowners plan and begin custom window treatment projects. Based in Castle Pines, Colorado, the company serves South Denver and surrounding communities with a digital platform that reflects its owner-led, design-forward approach.The website was developed to give homeowners a clearer understanding of available services, design options, and the consultation process. It provides a streamlined way to explore solutions and request in-home consultations across a broad service area that includes Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Parker, Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, Centennial, Littleton, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Sedalia, Elizabeth, and select South Denver neighborhoods.Locally owned and operated by sisters and co-owners, Elevation Window Designs was built on the belief that window treatments should feel collaborative rather than transactional. The company focuses on personalized design guidance, transparent communication, and careful attention to detail, with every consultation led directly by an owner.The new website highlights the company’s full range of services , including custom blinds, shades, shutters, layered and luxury drapery, motorized window treatments, and exterior patio shades. Visitors can explore solutions tailored to new home builds, remodels, and existing spaces, with clear explanations of design considerations such as light control, privacy, and functionality.Specialized offerings featured on the site include finishing-touch programs for new construction, smart home integration for automated shading systems, and exterior shade solutions for patios, decks, and outdoor living areas. The platform emphasizes professional measurement, precise installation, and coordinated design support for homeowners, builders, and designers throughout Douglas and Arapahoe counties.The website also integrates Lead Boomerang services to support ongoing website operations through automated lead capture, follow-up workflows, and performance tracking. This integration helps ensure digital inquiries are managed efficiently and aligned with the company’s hands-on service model.Elevation Window Designs partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window treatment industry, to develop the new website. WTMP led the web design and search engine optimization (SEO) strategy and implemented pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to support lead generation and visibility across the Southeast Denver market.“This website gives Elevation Window Designs a strong digital foundation that reflects their design-first service model,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP. “Combined with targeted PPC, it helps connect them with homeowners actively seeking thoughtful, personalized solutions.”To learn more about Elevation Window Designs or request an in-home consultation, visit elevationwindowdesigns.com.Window treatment businesses interested in specialized digital marketing support can learn more about WTMP at wtmarketingpros.com.

