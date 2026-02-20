Elevation Window Designs Launches New Website to Support Design-Led Window Projects

Elevation Window Designs Logo

Elevation Window Designs

Shannon and Steph, Owners of Elevation Window Designs

Shannon and Steph, Owners of Elevation Window Designs

Elevation Window Designs Website

Elevation Window Designs Website

Elevation Window Designs launches a new site with SEO, PPC & Lead Boomerang support from WTMP to expand access to custom window treatments across South Denver.

Our new website reflects how we work—intentional, personal, and centered on the client. It helps homeowners understand our process and connect with us before we ever step into their home.”
— Shannon Jaeger, co-owner of Elevation Window Designs
CASTLE PINES, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevation Window Designs has launched a new website designed to improve how homeowners plan and begin custom window treatment projects. Based in Castle Pines, Colorado, the company serves South Denver and surrounding communities with a digital platform that reflects its owner-led, design-forward approach.

The website was developed to give homeowners a clearer understanding of available services, design options, and the consultation process. It provides a streamlined way to explore solutions and request in-home consultations across a broad service area that includes Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Parker, Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, Centennial, Littleton, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Sedalia, Elizabeth, and select South Denver neighborhoods.

Locally owned and operated by sisters and co-owners, Elevation Window Designs was built on the belief that window treatments should feel collaborative rather than transactional. The company focuses on personalized design guidance, transparent communication, and careful attention to detail, with every consultation led directly by an owner.

The new website highlights the company’s full range of services, including custom blinds, shades, shutters, layered and luxury drapery, motorized window treatments, and exterior patio shades. Visitors can explore solutions tailored to new home builds, remodels, and existing spaces, with clear explanations of design considerations such as light control, privacy, and functionality.

Specialized offerings featured on the site include finishing-touch programs for new construction, smart home integration for automated shading systems, and exterior shade solutions for patios, decks, and outdoor living areas. The platform emphasizes professional measurement, precise installation, and coordinated design support for homeowners, builders, and designers throughout Douglas and Arapahoe counties.

The website also integrates Lead Boomerang services to support ongoing website operations through automated lead capture, follow-up workflows, and performance tracking. This integration helps ensure digital inquiries are managed efficiently and aligned with the company’s hands-on service model.

Elevation Window Designs partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window treatment industry, to develop the new website. WTMP led the web design and search engine optimization (SEO) strategy and implemented pay-per-click (PPC) advertising to support lead generation and visibility across the Southeast Denver market.

“This website gives Elevation Window Designs a strong digital foundation that reflects their design-first service model,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP. “Combined with targeted PPC, it helps connect them with homeowners actively seeking thoughtful, personalized solutions.”

To learn more about Elevation Window Designs or request an in-home consultation, visit elevationwindowdesigns.com.

Window treatment businesses interested in specialized digital marketing support can learn more about WTMP at wtmarketingpros.com.

Shannon Jaeger
Elevation Window Designs
(720) 586-4921
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Elevation Window Designs Launches New Website to Support Design-Led Window Projects

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Shannon Jaeger
Elevation Window Designs
(720) 586-4921
Company/Organization
Window Treatment Marketing Pros
152 Hinrichs Lane
Arnold, Missouri, 63010
United States
+1 314-470-1180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Since 1997, I have been helping businesses across the country with their digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As an Air Force veteran, I bring a disciplined approach to my work, and my agency has won numerous awards in Search, Consulting, and Marketing throughout recent years. Together with my daughter Amber, I have become a leading specialist in running SEO and SEM for window treatment and awning companies. Our expertise in this niche has driven us to specialize in helping these businesses grow and expand nationwide. If you own or help run a window treatment, covering, or awning company, we are your ticket to more leads, phone calls, and higher Google rankings.

About Us

More From This Author
Elevation Window Designs Launches New Website to Support Design-Led Window Projects
Doright Shades Launches New Website Serving Silverdale and Puget Sound Homeowners
B&M Blinds Pro Launches New Website to Improve Access to Custom Window Treatments
View All Stories From This Author