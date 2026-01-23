SK Labs Earns NSF/ANSI 455-2 GMP Certification with 'A' Rating

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SK Labs, a contract manufacturer specializing in dietary supplement capsules, tablets, and powders, has earned NSF /ANSI 455-2 Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification with an “A” rating from NSF, an independent public health and safety organization.The NSF/ANSI 455-2 certification verifies that SK Labs meets rigorous GMP requirements for dietary supplements, including quality management systems, personnel training, sanitation, equipment, and ingredient traceability. Certification also requires documented corrective actions, validated processes, and detailed recordkeeping.In addition to NSF GMP certification, SK Labs is also NSF Certified for Sportand holds UL GMP Certification, resulting in a dual GMP-certified operation. These credentials reflect SK Labs’ commitment to maintaining a tightly controlled, quality-driven manufacturing environment for clients in both general wellness and sports nutrition markets.“The NSF audit process is one of the most comprehensive in the industry,” said a spokesperson for SK Labs. “Achieving an ‘A’ rating demonstrates our team’s discipline, accountability, and proactive commitment to quality at every step of the production process.”The Anaheim-based facility produces capsules, tablets, stick packs, and powders, offering both bulk and finished goods. Certification supports brand partners with streamlined onboarding, enhanced retail credibility, and reduced regulatory risk.To learn more about SK Labs and its certified manufacturing capabilities, visit www.sklabs.com About NSFNSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standard and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food, Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

