Upcoming instructor-led hunter education classes in the Magic Valley Region

For those looking to hunt in Idaho this year, the Magic Valley Region has several instructor-led hunter education classes open for registration, with more opportunities coming available in the months ahead. Completing a hunter education class now paves the way for many exciting opportunities in the 2026 hunting season.

Who is required to take a hunter education class?

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1975

Has never held a valid hunting license

Pre-registration is required, and classes do tend to fill quickly. If you have been waiting to sign up, now is the time.

Hunter Certification Courses

Feb. 13- Hunter/Bowhunter Education Certification: Glenns Ferry

Feb. 18- Hunter Education Certification: Jerome

Feb. 26- LADIES ONLY Hunter Education Certification: Jerome

Mar. 2- Hunter Education Certification: Shoshone

Why sign-up for an instructor-led course?

Learn from experienced instructors: Instructor-led courses give students the chance to ask questions, get clarification, and explore topics beyond what’s covered in the Hunter Education manual. These courses offer meaningful, face-to-face instruction from knowledgeable hunters—something you simply can’t get from an online-only class.

Hands-on learning: In-person courses include a practical, hands-on component that online courses can’t replicate. While both formats cover the same material, instructor-led classes allow students to apply what they’ve learned with direct guidance and demonstrations from certified Hunter Education instructors.

As part of every instructor-led course (including hybrid options), students practice safe firearm handling using inert firearms in a classroom setting. Instruction focuses on real-world scenarios that commonly lead to hunting-related accidents, helping students build safe habits and confidence.

Affordable option: Instructor-led hunter education certification courses are available for just $9.75.

For more information on hunter education classes, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.