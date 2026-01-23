January 23, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DOWNTOWN BOSTON

Holocaust Memorial Event – Tuesday, January 27, 2026

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the Jewish Consulate is planning an event at the Holocaust Memorial and parts of Union Street and Hanover Street be posted with a temporary parking regulation to better enable police services to the area.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday on the following street(s):

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Blackstone Street to Congress Street

Union Street - West side (memorial side), from North Street to Hanover Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.