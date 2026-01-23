SAUNDRA PASCHAL SELECTED AS TOP MASTER EDUCATOR IN MATHEMATICS BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Saundra Paschal at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, just recently selected Saundra Paschal, Mathematics Educator at Lake View High School, San Angelo Independent School District, as Top Master Educator in Mathematics of the Year 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Top Master Educator in Mathematics is selected for this distinction. Saundra Paschal is being recognized for over four decades of experience in mathematics. Saundra will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Ms. Paschal is being honored as Top Master Educator in Mathematics of the Year 2026 in recognition of her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication throughout her distinguished 46-year career in mathematics education. Beginning her journey as a teacher’s aide, Saundra’s remarkable perseverance and passion for teaching propelled her into an influential role, shaping academic success for generations of students. This prestigious honor celebrates her ability to inspire excellence, empower learners and colleagues, and make a lasting impact on both her students and the broader educational community.Saundra earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a Minor in Biology from Angelo State University in 1980. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has consistently demonstrated success throughout the district and her community, establishing long-term relationships and trust among her colleagues.Her key responsibilities at the school are teaching Algebra II and pre-calculus, coaching the mathematics team, and advising on books for publication.Ms. Paschal is highly involved in her community and has gained global recognition for her exceptional leadership and dedication to her field. In 2000, she was awarded "Teacher of the Year." In 2011, she was selected as the VIP of the Year by Cambridge Who's Who. In 2012 & 2013, she was honored with the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Elite Women Worldwide. Saundra was also recognized in Pro-Files Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the "Top 101 Industry Experts Publication" for 2017. Saundra has been involved with the curriculum writing team at the San Angelo Independent School District, the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association, and ASCD. Ms. Paschal has been honored as the "Top Educator of the Year" by the International Association of Top Professionals. Saundra was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine for 2018. Ms Paschal received the prestigious "Empowered Woman of the Year for 2019" award from IAOTP, and her achievements were celebrated with a feature on the renowned Reuters Building in Times Square. In 2022, she was honored with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP. Saundra has been recognized with the prestigious Top Global Hero Award in Education 2023 by IAOTP. In 2024 she was awarded IAOTP's Presidential Award. Last year, she was honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award and the Executive Choice Award. This year, she will receive the Top Master Educator in Mathematics of the Year Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December.Saundra's professional growth and patience have cultivated a passionate, well-respected woman who consistently demonstrates greatness. She volunteers her time at her local church and other charitable organizations. She supports her students and enjoys demonstrating how mathematics functions in the real world. Looking ahead, Saundra says, "I will continue to share my love of mathematics. My great joy is seeing the 'light' in students' eyes when they comprehend mathematics and realize that they do understand mathematics."For more Information on Saundra Paschal, pleasevisit:Watch her video:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.