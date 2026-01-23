Maine DOE Update – January 23, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Submit a T-Shirt Design to Represent the 2026 MLTI Student Conference – ‘Full STEAM Ahead’

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), an initiative of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, is excited to announce a T-shirt design competition for the 23rd annual MLTI Student Conference, to be held on May 21, 2026. The conference theme this year is “Full STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Ahead.” | More

Reminder: Guidance for Submitting Competitive Grant Applications Using Vendor Self Service

The State of Maine now uses Vendor Self Service (VSS) for all competitive procurement. As such, Maine school administrative units (SAUs) are asked to please use VSS to submit applications for and questions about all competitive grant opportunities (also known as Requests for Applications—RFAs). If an applicant emails a question about an RFA directly to the listed RFA coordinator, their application will not be disqualified; however, they will be redirected to submit their question through VSS. | More

Reminder: Nominations Open for State/County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for the Maine Teacher of the Year program, which celebrates excellence in teaching and elevates the importance of the teaching profession. Traditionally, Maine selects a County Teacher of the Year from each of Maine’s 16 counties. One of those educators is later named State Teacher of the Year and also becomes Maine’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Reimagining Recess at Noble Intermediate School: Building Skills Through Play

At Noble Intermediate School in MSAD 60, recess is no longer just a break in the day; it’s an opportunity to build skills, strengthen relationships, and support student wellness. This school year, more than 400 fifth- and sixth-grade students and 40 staff members are reimagining what wellness looks like through a new approach to play and engagement. | More

Community Regional Charter School Spreads Holiday Cheer Through First-Ever ‘Giving Room’

The holiday season is often filled with joy and celebration, but it can also bring added worry for some families, as they work to maintain cherished traditions during the darker, colder days of winter. Recognizing the financial pressures that many families face during this time of year, Community Regional Charter School (CRCS) came up with a new initiative, designed to uplift its community through support, connection, and generosity. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

2026 For ME Instructional Programs Overview and Summer Training Opportunities; Informational Overview Rescheduled for February 9

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted the For ME Instructional Programs for early elementary grades (pre-K to grade 2), based on the Boston Public Schools’ evidence-based Focus Curricula. These open-source, developmentally appropriate instructional programs are interdisciplinary and align with Maine’s learning standards. The informational overview of the For ME programs, initially scheduled for January 26, has been rescheduled for Monday, February 9, from 3-4:30 p.m. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

2026 For Job Posting: VISTA Maine Green Schools Network Coordinator

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Innovation is seeking a full-time VISTA member to help organize and build the new Green Schools Network (GSN), as established in Title 20-A, Chapter 335: Maine Green Schools Network. | More

Find education-related jobs in Maine.