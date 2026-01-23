Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Another Victory Against TikTok

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird secured another important victory in her ongoing lawsuit against TikTok for lying to parents and children about the frequency and severity of inappropriate videos that it shows to kids. This win also means that Attorney General Brenna Bird can continue to hold big tech companies accountable when they break Iowa law or hurt children.

On Friday, January 23rd, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the State can move forward in its lawsuit to hold TikTok accountable in Iowa under Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act. Attorney General Brenna Bird issued the following statement:

“The Iowa Supreme Court’s ruling is a crucial victory in our ongoing battle to defend Iowa’s children and parents against TikTok. Parents need the tools to protect their children and age ratings are an important tool for parents. This win puts all big tech companies that lie to parents and kids about the safety of their platforms on notice—Iowa will hold you accountable. Parents deserve to know the truth about sexual, illegal drug and other dangerous online content. We will protect our children in Iowa.”

