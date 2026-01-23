Washington state Senate passes bill for insurance restitution

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer's bill aimed at providing restitution for policyholders harmed by their insurance company or agent passed the Washington state Senate on Wednesday with a 29 to 20 vote.

The bill also establishes fining parity for all insurance entities regulated by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

"As the consumer watchdog, people expect us to help them when they’ve been harmed by a company they’ve trusted," Kuderer said. "They expect us to be able to make them whole."

Requested by Kuderer and primarily sponsored by Senator Adrian Cortes, the bill grants the Insurance Commissioner the authority to require violators of insurance laws to pay restitution.