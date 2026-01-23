Quantum General Intelligence Inc (QGI) LOGO lOGO QGI PNG QGI LOGO DARK THEME CEO Dain Ehring: QGI is building neurosymbolic quantum general intelligence for decisions that actually matter. Sam Sammane CO-FOUNDER OF QGI

Regulated enterprises don’t need another chatbot—they need AI they can defend ____ Dain Ehring

“Neural symbolic AI gives us a way to combine the pattern‑finding power of neural networks with the explicit guarantees of formal logic,” said Dr. Sam Sammane” — Dr. Sam Sammane

PALO ALTO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum General Intelligence Inc (QGI) www.qgi.dev . today announced its public launch and a planned $3M SAFE financing to build neural symbolic, quantum‑accelerated decision infrastructure for highly regulated industries. Designed for mission‑critical use cases in financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government, QGI’s platform targets decisions that must withstand regulatory review, legal challenge, and board‑level scrutiny.Co‑founded by CEO *Dain Ehring, previously founder of Dorado (the first cloud platform that processed a significant share of U.S. mortgage originations under direct regulatory oversight), and Chief Scientist Officer Dr. Sam Sammane, an AI ethicist and serial entrepreneur in regulated science and enterprise AI, QGI is built for environments where black‑box systems are unacceptable. The company’s core thesis: AI is now constrained less by model capability than by legitimacy.QGI’s decision engine combines neural models for perception and language with symbolic logic and constraints that govern decision pathways, yielding deterministic, fully auditable outcomes whose reasoning can be replayed and inspected by regulators and courts. Early pilots include a top‑five U.S. mortgage lender replacing manual underwriting and compliance review—reducing analysis time by up to 80% versus legacy tools and LLM‑only approaches—as well as evaluations with a Fortune 50 data company and a leading compliance vendor. [weforum]( https://www.weforum.org/stories/2025/12/neurosymbolic-ai-real-world-outcomes/ “Regulated enterprises don’t need another chatbot—they need AI they can defend,” said *Dain Ehring*, Co‑Founder and CEO of QGI. “QGI is building decision‑grade infrastructure so that when a model touches a credit file, a medical claim, or a government benefit, every step of reasoning is deterministic, replayable, and admissible.” [thevccorner]( https://www.thevccorner.com/p/vc-3-ai-startup-funding “Neural symbolic AI gives us a way to combine the pattern‑finding power of neural networks with the explicit guarantees of formal logic,” said Dr. Sam Sammane, Co‑Founder and Chief Scientist Officer. “QGI is architected so constraints, obligations, and ethics are first‑class citizens—not after‑the‑fact guardrails.” ( https://encorp.ai/en/blog/neurosymbolic-ai-regulated-industries-2025-08-06 QGI will use the planned SAFE round to expand its engineering and research team in the Bay Area, deepen pilots in regulated financial decisioning, and extend the platform into insurance, healthcare, and government risk scoring. The company is currently engaging a small circle of Sand Hill–based venture firms and a leading Silicon Valley law firm as it transitions from stealth pilots to a broader commercial rollout. ( https://signalgenesys.com/new-business-launch-press-release/ About Quantum General Intelligence (QGI)QGI is an AI infrastructure company building neurosymbolic, quantum‑accelerated decision engines for high‑stakes, regulated environments. Its platform integrates reasoning, verification, execution, and ethics to deliver production‑grade performance with regulator‑grade outcomes for enterprises that need AI to be explainable, accountable, and trustworthy at scale ( https://towardsai.net/p/machine-learning/ai-neurosymbolic-ai-a-microthesis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.