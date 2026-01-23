Gershman Mortgage Introduces Specialized Home Financing Program for Doctors in Jefferson County

Gershman Mortgage Logo

No down payment required; Loan limits up to $2 million.

IMPERIAL, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage announced the launch of a new home financing program designed specifically for doctors and advanced medical professionals serving Imperial and communities throughout Jefferson County.The program is intended to help healthcare providers overcome common barriers to homeownership created by student loan debt and the early stages of medical careers.As Jefferson County continues to rely on a growing network of physicians, specialists, and medical staff to meet local healthcare needs, Gershman Mortgage’s new program provides flexible mortgage options that better reflect long-term earning potential rather than short-term financial constraints. The program allows eligible borrowers to pursue homeownership sooner , without the need for a traditional down payment.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredThe program is available to a wide range of medical professionals, including medical doctors, dentists or dental surgeons, psychiatrists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, as well as medical residents, fellows, and interns.Supporting Healthcare Professionals Across Jefferson CountyGershman Mortgage’s Imperial branch serves medical professionals throughout Jefferson County with a personalized, community-focused approach. The local team works closely with healthcare providers to guide them through the mortgage process, offering tailored solutions designed to support both immediate homeownership goals and long-term financial stability.About Gershman MortgageGershman Mortgage is committed to supporting communities, families, and long-term customer relationships. Principles of integrity, trust, and customer-centered service guide operations across all locations. The Imperial branch reflects these values through dedicated service throughout Jefferson County. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond. Visit Gershman Online for more information.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

