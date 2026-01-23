Gershman Mortgage Announces New Home Loan Program for Doctors Serving the Springfield Area

Gershman Mortgage Logo

No down payment required; Loan limits up to $2 million.

This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.” — Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage announced the launch of a new mortgage program designed specifically for doctors and advanced medical professionals serving Springfield and the surrounding Ozarks region. The program is intended to help healthcare providers overcome traditional lending obstacles and move into homeownership earlier in their careers.Springfield is home to a diverse and expanding healthcare community, including hospitals, clinics, and medical training programs. Gershman Mortgage’s new doctor loan program is structured to support this workforce by recognizing future earning potential and reducing upfront financial requirements that often delay purchasing a home.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredThe program is available to medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, psychiatrists, and qualifying medical residents, fellows, and interns.Supporting the Springfield Medical CommunityGershman Mortgage’s Springfield branch provides hands-on guidance and local expertise to healthcare professionals throughout the region. The team focuses on building long-term relationships with medical professionals by delivering mortgage solutions that align with both the Springfield housing market and the financial realities of medical careers.About Gershman MortgageGershman Mortgage supports communities, families, and long-term relationships through operations guided by integrity and customer-centered service. The Springfield branch reflects these values throughout Greene County and surrounding areas. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

