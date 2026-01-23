Iowa Ends 2025 with Higher Labor Force Participation, 32,400 More Workers

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

Date: January 23, 2026

Unemployment Rate in December Holds Steady at 3.5 Percent

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in December, level with November and up slightly from 3.3 percent one year ago. The labor force participation rate increased to 67.7 percent in December, as Iowa gained 4,600 workers in comparison to the previous month. The participation rate was up from 67.6 percent in November and 66.9 percent one year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent.

The total number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 61,400 in December from 61,800 in November.

The total number of working Iowans rose to 1,688,700 in December. This figure is 5,000 higher than November and 27,300 higher than one year ago.

“December’s report shows that Iowa ended 2025 with 32,400 more workers than we had at the end of 2024,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “And the numbers show that 27,300 additional Iowans were able to successfully find jobs in 2025, which is consistent with the increases we’ve seen over the past two months in the labor force participation rate. With almost 50,000 open jobs on IowaWORKS.gov, there are still employers looking for their next great hire, and we can help you connect.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

In December, Iowa businesses shed 3,300 jobs, lowering total nonfarm employment to 1,595,500. Private industry was responsible for this decline as losses were evident in both goods-producing industries (-1,500) and private services (-2,900). Hiring at the local government level drove a 1,100 increase in jobs in the government sector, which is now up 1,600 for the year. (State government is little changed over the last 12 months, while federal government is down due to budget cutbacks (-1,000).)

Retail trade led all sectors in losses in December (-1,500). This sector had shown signs of hiring in the third quarter, but this momentum waned in the fourth quarter with 1,900 jobs shed since September. Wholesale trade continued to trend down in December (-1,000). Non-durable goods sales are responsible for most of these losses. Accommodations and food services shed jobs for the second consecutive month (-1,800). Full-service restaurants fueled most of the monthly decline. Manufacturing shed a combined 1,300 jobs. Non-durable goods factories were down 800 jobs, and durable goods shops were down 500 jobs. On the other hand, job gains were smaller and led by finance and insurance (+300). This sector is down 500 jobs versus last December. Other gains included education and health services and other services, each gaining 200 jobs.

Annually, the state is up 2,700 jobs over the past 12 months. Construction has added the most jobs during that span (+7,100). This sector has generally trended up over the past 12 months. Education and health care gained 5,900 jobs. Health care and social assistance alone has gained 3,900 jobs. Conversely, leisure and hospitality (-3,800) has pared the most jobs since last December with losses concentrated in accommodations and food service industries. Professional and business services are down 3,400 jobs, and trade, transportation, and utilities have shed 2,300.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from December November December November December 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Civilian labor force 1,750,100 1,745,500 1,717,700 4,600 32,400 Unemployment 61,400 61,800 56,300 -400 5,100 Unemployment rate 3.5% 3.5% 3.3% 0.0 0.2 Employment 1,688,700 1,683,700 1,661,400 5,000 27,300 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.7% 67.6% 66.9% 0.1 0.8 U.S. unemployment rate 4.4% 4.5% 4.1% -0.1 0.3 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,595,500 1,598,800 1,592,800 -3,300 2,700 Mining 2,000 2,100 2,300 -100 -300 Construction 89,900 90,000 82,800 -100 7,100 Manufacturing 215,700 217,000 217,800 -1,300 -2,100 Trade, transportation and utilities 308,700 311,400 311,000 -2,700 -2,300 Information 17,900 18,000 17,900 -100 0 Financial activities 104,400 104,100 105,600 300 -1,200 Professional and business services 141,600 141,500 145,000 100 -3,400 Education and health services (private) 247,900 247,700 242,000 200 5,900 Leisure and hospitality 138,900 139,800 142,700 -900 -3,800 Other services 57,200 57,000 56,000 200 1,200 Government* 271,300 270,200 269,700 1,100 1,600 * includes publicly owned education and health services Data Above Subject to Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from December November December November December 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Initial claims 23,026 9,148 25,306 151.7% -9.0% Continued claims Benefit recipients 20,535 9,669 22,330 112.4% -8.0% Weeks paid 63,143 26,002 58,404 142.8% 8.1% Amount paid $33,679,491 $13,804,346 $30,816,566 144.0% 9.3%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for December 2025 will be posted to the IWD website on Thursday, January 27, 2026.

Visit iowalmi.gov for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.

