Prime Minister attends extraordinary EC meeting

SLOVENIA, January 22 - In a statement to the media upon his arrival at the extraordinary EC meeting in Brussels, he said that he expected unity and decisiveness from today’s summit. "Unity in terms of defending the values that Europe is built on, and decisiveness in communicating the principles of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity very clearly and standing by them," he said.

