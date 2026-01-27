CoWorq Launches First Live Masterclass Teaching Its Ethical Small Business Scaling System

Khryzza Kelley, founder of CoWorq, an ethical and equitable outsourcing company headquartered in Orange County, California. Khryzza Kelley accepts the 2025 Emerging Leader of the Year award from eWomenNetwork during an awards ceremony recognizing women entrepreneurs and business leaders. Khryzza Kelley poses with fellow finalists and honorees during the eWomenNetwork 2025 Emerging Leader of the Year awards ceremony, which recognizes women entrepreneurs for leadership, impact, and business excellence. Khryzza Kelley, founder of CoWorq, named Small Business of the Year by the Asian Business Association of Orange County in 2024.

After scaling profit 10x and growing to 170 team members in two years, CoWorq opens its playbook in a live virtual training.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoWorq , an ethical and equitable outsourcing and scaling company founded by Khryzza Kelley, is launching its first-ever live masterclass designed to teach small business owners how to scale profitably without burning out, underpaying their teams, or relying on outside investors or paid advertising.The live, 120-minute virtual training, titled “The Small Business Scaling System: How We 10x’d Profit in 2 Years (Without Burning Out, Underpaying Our Team, or Relying on Angel Investors or Paid Ads),” will take place February 19, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. It marks the first time the company has publicly shared the internal systems and leadership frameworks behind its rapid growth.Over the last two years, CoWorq has quietly emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the ethical outsourcing space, increasing profit tenfold, expanding its client base by 42 times, and scaling its team from three people to more than 170 virtual professionals. The company achieved this growth without angel investors, paid advertising, or wage exploitation, an approach that runs counter to many prevailing outsourcing models.CoWorq was founded with a dual mission to help one million CEOs and small businesses scale with purpose, and to create dignified, well-paid opportunities for one million Filipino remote professionals. As a Filipina entrepreneur, Kelley brings a background in building ethical, high-performing teams and a long-standing commitment to supporting Filipino virtual assistants and women entrepreneurs. Despite the global rise of remote work, many Filipino virtual assistants continue to earn as little as one dollar per hour. CoWorq was intentionally built to prove that outsourcing can be both equitable and commercially successful.“Most small businesses struggle to scale beyond the founder, and when they do, it often comes at the expense of people,” Kelley said. “We built CoWorq as an alternative, one that prioritizes ethical leadership, fair pay, and systems that actually support sustainable growth.”Headquartered in Orange County, California, CoWorq operates with a global, primarily Philippines-based remote team and serves purpose-driven founders, small businesses, and growing companies across industries. Its approach emphasizes operational clarity, leadership accountability, and human-centered team design as core drivers of performance.The upcoming masterclass is geared toward small business owners who feel bottlenecked by operations, hiring, or leadership demands as they grow. During the session, Kelley will walk attendees step by step through the systems, decision-making frameworks, and ethical outsourcing strategies that enabled CoWorq to scale rapidly without compromising its values.Rather than promoting a growth at all costs narrative, the training focuses on building resilient, profitable companies that align financial success with people first practices.Registration for the live masterclass is now open. Additional details and RSVP access are available at https://coworq.co/masterclass-home-page For more information about CoWorq, visit coworq.co or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook @coworq_co.About CoWorqCoWorq is an ethical outsourcing company headquartered in Orange County, California, serving purpose-driven founders, small businesses, and growing companies. Founded by Filipina entrepreneur Khryzza Kelley, CoWorq is designed to help CEOs scale sustainably while creating dignified, well-paid opportunities for Filipino remote professionals. The company operates with a global, primarily Philippines-based remote team and is committed to proving that outsourcing can be equitable, strategic, and transformational for both businesses and people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.