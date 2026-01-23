Illuno Redefines Business Security Through a Modern, Technology-Driven Platform

Dallas-based Illuno delivers modern security, finally built for how businesses actually operate.

Today’s businesses expect the same level of visibility and reliability from security that they get from every other operational system. Illuno is built to meet that expectation and scale with it.” — Augustus Hellwich, Founder and President of Illuno

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Illuno , a technology platform modernizing how companies source and manage professional security services, continues to expand nationally as demand grows for more reliable, transparent, and accountable security solutions. By replacing outdated staffing models with a centralized digital marketplace, Illuno is reshaping an industry that has remained largely unchanged for decades.Traditional security providers rely on fragmented local vendors, manual coordination, and inconsistent staffing, often resulting in missed shifts, limited oversight, and uneven quality. Illuno’s platform addresses these challenges by connecting businesses directly with a vetted network of off-duty and retired law enforcement professionals , enabling organizations to request, manage, and fulfill security coverage through a single, streamlined system.At the core of Illuno’s technology is a platform built for scale , visibility, and control. Clients can request coverage across multiple locations, view real-time fulfillment, and maintain consistency across markets without managing dozens of regional providers. Officers, in turn, can claim shifts that align with their availability, creating a more dependable and efficient ecosystem for both sides.“Security is mission-critical, but the way it’s been delivered hasn’t kept up with the needs of modern business,” said Augustus Hellwich, Founder and President of Illuno. “We built Illuno to bring structure, accountability, and transparency to an industry that has historically lacked all three. Our technology gives organizations confidence that the right officers will be in the right place, at the right time.”Illuno’s platform is already being adopted by companies across retail, entertainment, logistics, hospitality, healthcare, and large-scale venues. As organizations face increased complexity across locations and operating environments, the demand for a centralized, technology-first approach to security continues to accelerate.“Legacy models were designed for a different era,” Hellwich added. “Today’s businesses expect the same level of visibility and reliability from security that they get from every other operational system. Illuno is built to meet that expectation and scale with it.”As the company grows, Illuno remains focused on expanding its national footprint, deepening platform capabilities, and continuing to modernize how professional security services are delivered across the U.S.About IllunoIlluno is a technology platform that connects businesses with vetted off-duty and retired law enforcement professionals to deliver reliable, scalable security services. By replacing fragmented legacy models with a centralized digital solution, Illuno provides organizations with greater visibility, consistency, and confidence across their security operations. Learn more at illuno.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.