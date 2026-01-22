Temporary parking added on 9th St. to support local businesses during construction

The City of Lawrence has added 13 temporary parking spaces on 9th Street between Tennessee St. and the road closure to support local businesses impacted by ongoing construction associated with the Jayhawk Watershed project. The temporary spaces are intended to provide additional parking for customers and patrons accessing businesses along the corridor while the street remains under construction.

City contractors were able to install the temporary parking during a warm-weather window needed for safe and effective installation. Because this work is highly weather-dependent, the City did not announce a specific installation date until conditions allowed crews to complete the work.

The temporary parking is configured as angled parking located in the center of 9th Street, and it is expected to be ready for public use by the end of day Thursday, January 22. This style of temporary parking is not currently used elsewhere in Lawrence.

The temporary parking is limited to these 13 spaces. The project team considered additional parking west of the construction area but determined it would be too close to truck traffic associated with the KU Gateway project and did not meet safety and operational needs.

These parking spaces are temporary and will be removed when 9th Street reopens. The City will continue to work with local business owners and other stakeholders to mitigate the impacts of construction in the area.

Please remember: our local businesses along 9th St. are still open and would love your support.

Updated parking maps, access information, and project updates will be shared at lawrenceks.gov/mso/jayhawk-watershed.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov