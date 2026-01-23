Evolution Analytics Appoints Tom Leatherman as Vice President of Partnerships

Tom Leatherman Joins Evolution Analytics

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Analytics, a leading data and AI consulting company , today announced the appointment of Tom Leatherman as Vice President of Partnerships. In this role, Leatherman will lead the firm’s partner ecosystem strategy, with a focus on expanding and strengthening relationships with Snowflake and other leading cloud, data, and AI platforms.Leatherman brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling high-impact partner programs across data analytics, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise technology. He will work closely with technology partners and joint go-to-market teams to accelerate collaboration, deepen solution alignment, and deliver measurable outcomes for shared clients.“Strong partnerships are critical to helping organizations turn data into action,” said Tom Leatherman, Vice President of Partnerships at Evolution Analytics. “Evolution Analytics has built an outstanding reputation for delivering real business value through data and AI. My goal is to help our partners and clients realize even more value by aligning strategy, technology, and execution—particularly across the Snowflake ecosystem.”Prior to joining Evolution Analytics, Leatherman held senior alliance and partner leadership roles at Recovery Point Systems, DAS42, and Logicworks, where he worked extensively across Snowflake, AWS, and Microsoft Azure ecosystems. His background includes partner recruitment, channel strategy, demand generation, and executive-level engagement.“Tom brings exactly the kind of experience and partner mindset we need as we continue to scale,” said Vince Belanger, Principal at Evolution Analytics. “He understands how to build meaningful partnerships that benefit everyone involved—our technology partners, our clients, and our delivery teams. His leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our relationships across the data and AI ecosystem.”Leatherman holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Hampshire and maintains multiple professional accreditations, including Snowflake Sales and Technical Sales Professional certifications and the AWS Business Professional credential.About Evolution AnalyticsEvolution Analytics is a data and AI consulting firm that helps organizations plan, build, and implement modern analytics ecosystems. Working across industries including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, higher education, manufacturing, and logistics, Evolution Analytics partners with clients to deliver cloud-based data platforms, advanced analytics, and AI-enabled decision intelligence that drive measurable business impact. For more information, visit https://www.evolutionanalytics.com

