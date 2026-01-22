Sheriff Martin Cuellar indicted for misappropriating funds

The current Webb County sheriff and his assistant chief have appeared in federal court for their alleged involvement in a scheme to defraud the Webb County Sheriff’s Office during the COVID-19 pandemic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.