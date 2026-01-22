MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ELEVATES FOUR LAWYERS TO PARTNER

E. Garrett Barlow Nathan O'Malley Robert Coleman Ron Torres

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today the elevation of E. Garrett Barlow and Nathan O’Malley to Equity Partner and Robert Coleman and Ron Torres to Non-Equity Partner, effective January 1, 2026.“These promotions recognize the exceptional talent, dedication and leadership of our attorneys,” says Co-Managing Partner Richard Galofaro. "We are incredibly proud of Garrett, Nathan, Rob and Ron in their ongoing commitment to our clients, the firm, and the legal profession."E. Garrett Barlow advises businesses on corporate governance, deal structuring, financing, transactions, and related litigation, as well as counseling individuals and families on comprehensive wealth and estate planning. He has deep experience in the U.S. gaming industry, particularly in Class II gaming, historical horse racing, and games of skill, and is a General Member of the International Masters of Gaming Law. Barlow earned his J.D. from BYU Law School, where he served as Senior Editor of the BYU Law Review, and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Brigham Young University.Nathan O’Malley is a seasoned international arbitration lawyer representing multinational clients in high-stakes cross-border disputes, leading the firm’s International Arbitration and Litigation Practice Group. His work spans industries including renewable energy, construction, medical devices, financial services, and complex commercial contracts, and he is regularly appointed to serve as an arbitrator in both international and domestic matters. O’Malley has appeared as lead counsel in arbitrations seated worldwide under major arbitral rules, including ICC, ICDR/AAA, UNCITRAL, SCC, Swiss Rules and WIPO. In addition to his disputes work, Nathan also advises internationally operating clients on structuring their commercial agreements.Robert Coleman is a Trusts and Estates attorney focused on high-net-worth estate planning, probate, and the administration of complex trusts and estates. He advises individuals, families, and fiduciaries on structuring and implementing sophisticated estate plans designed to protect assets, minimize tax liability, and ensure the smooth transition of wealth across generations. His work includes drafting and administering irrevocable trusts, charitable remainder trusts (CRTs), and other advanced planning vehicles. He regularly prepares and files federal estate tax returns (Form 706) and counsels clients on lifetime gifting strategies, business succession, and estate tax reduction techniques. Rob also manages complex trust and probate administrations involving closely held family businesses, significant real estate holdings, and diverse beneficiary structures. While his primary focus is estate planning, Rob also advises clients on charitable giving strategies—structuring gifts of appreciated assets through CRTs, Donor-Advised Funds, and Private Foundations to align philanthropic goals with long-term planning objectives. Professionals turn to Rob when their clients need experienced, high-level guidance on estate planning, trust and estate administration, or structuring major gifts with significant tax and legacy considerations.Ron Torres’ practice focuses on tort-based general liability, business litigation, and employment law. He has extensive experience defending major transportation companies, national retailers, product manufacturers, and business owners in high-stakes disputes involving personal injury, commercial liability, and complex business matters. Torres is experienced in every phase of litigation with a consistent focus on efficient, favorable outcomes for his clients. He earned his J.D. summa cum laude from Whittier College School of Law, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review.

