NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AROSurgical Instruments Corporation today announced its 40-year anniversary, marking four decades of continuous, independent service to the microsurgical community. The milestone is the start of a credibility-led 2026 campaign designed to reinforce a simple idea: in microsurgery, trust is operational. It is earned through consistency, supply reliability, disciplined quality control, and direct accountability.

AROSurgical was founded in 1986 by Fred Phelps and remains founder-led today. In an interview published as part of The MedTech Digest “Experts In Motion” series, Phelps described building the company from his California apartment with a $10,000 line of credit, guided by a deliberate choice to stay close to surgeons instead of building a large distribution layer.

“In microsurgery, you do not get a second chance on reliability,” said Fred Phelps, Founder and President of AROSurgical Instruments Corporation. “Our focus has always been quality and service. If a surgeon needs something urgently, we will do what it takes to deliver.”

Built on long-term partnerships and direct access

Phelps’ path into medtech began in finance and operations, including studies at Susquehanna University, graduate work at Drexel, and earning a CPA with Deloitte, followed by global roles that took him to markets including South Africa, London, and Tokyo. He later led a cardiovascular surgical instrument company, where he built supplier relationships in Germany and Japan that became the backbone of AROSurgical’s sourcing approach.

From early on, AROSurgical chose a direct model. By the mid-1990s, the company had established an early medtech website that allowed surgeons to order clamps and sutures directly online, reducing friction for surgical teams and reinforcing accountability.

Products designed for precision work, supported by service

According to the interview, AROSurgical microvascular clamps are manufactured in Japan using hemispherical jaw technology, designed to secure vessels gently with controlled handling. The company’s nylon microsutures extend to 11-0 and 12-0, with needle attachment methods described in the interview as intended to reduce tissue trauma during use.

Phelps also cited a service culture built around urgency, including extraordinary measures to get product to a surgeon when timing is critical.

Proof points grounded in real use

In the interview, AROSurgical is described as trusted by 500 institutions and 2,500 surgeons, with products that have supported more than 50,000 procedures worldwide. The interview also notes international presence in markets including India, Canada, Scandinavia, France, and South Africa.

Phelps further stated that AROSurgical clamps were used during the January 1999 hand transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, a widely documented milestone in transplant history.

January 2026 anniversary initiatives

As part of the January anniversary launch, AROSurgical will tie the milestone to real commercial output, including the January 2026 launch of the Microsurgery Instruments catalog and supporting owned assets that centralize the company’s story without hype or nostalgia.

About AROSurgical Instruments Corporation

AROSurgical Instruments Corporation is a Newport Beach, California-based microsurgery-focused company supplying microvascular clamps, microsurgery sutures, and precision instruments for delicate vessel and tissue work across reconstructive, transplant, and other microsurgical procedures, as well as surgical training programs. AROSurgical is also the exclusive distributor of BEAR™ Micro Vessel Clamps in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Founded in 1986 and still founder-led, the company is known for direct support and reliable access to the tools microsurgical teams need.

Legal Disclaimer:

