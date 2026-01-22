From an Eight-Hour Queue to a Rinse at her Shelter

A view over Hitsats in Tigray, where around 14,143 people displaced by conflict live in temporary shelters. With funding from the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF), Oxfam supports water and sanitation services here. (Photo: Oxfam)

The project gave families jerrycans, buckets, washing basins, torches and soap so they could carry water to their shelter safely, store it cleanly, and keep up daily hygiene.

In addition, the project also repaired communal latrines and bathing facilities in the site, making them safer and easier to use. Oxfam provided latrine cleaning kits and trained volunteers to maintain the facilities. Hygiene promoters held regular sessions on key times to wash hands, how to store water safely, menstrual hygiene, and how to dispose of rubbish safely.

These combined efforts, water, sanitation, and hygiene together, have addressed immediate needs and given families like Ms. Birey’s the tools and knowledge to maintain good health and hygiene practices.

“I received two jerrycans, a washing basin, a water bucket, a solar torch, and soap,” she says. These supplies did more than fill a kit, they made daily life easier and safer. “The extra containers help me collect and store enough water instead of relying on one jerrycan,” she adds. “The soap and the basin help me wash my hands at critical times and keep my children cleaner. The bucket helps me manage household chores more safely and consistently.”

Ms. Birey also stayed engaged in hygiene promotion activities and used what she learned. She joined sessions on how to dispose of rubbish safely, key times to wash hands, and safe water storage. She also took part in community clean-up days, and she brought those practices to their shelter. When the community began cleaning rehabilitated latrines regularly, the difference became immediate. Regular cleaning removed the unpleasant odours and made the facilities usable again. “Now I use the latrine instead of going to the open field,” Ms. Birey says. “That helps keep my family safer and keeps the area around our shelters cleaner.”