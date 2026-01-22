Vermont Drug Task Force / Eden search warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

LOCATION: Eden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit executed a search warrant in the town of Eden. Members of the Morristown and Hartford police departments, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, and the FBI provided assistance. The investigation stemmed from a months-long drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of narcotics in Lamoille County.

During the execution of the warrant, state police arrested Jessica Hunt, 35, of Eden and Adam Tatro, 35, of St. Albans for outstanding in-state warrants. Hunt's warrant was for a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, and Tatro's for felony attempting to elude, negligent operation, and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. Hunt was released on a citation, and Tatro was jailed for lack of $1,000 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

