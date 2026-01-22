New streamlined parking system at Kona and Hilo airports

Main Posted on Jan 21, 2026 in Airports News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) has launched a new streamlined parking system at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO) that will make it more convenient and efficient for drivers to enter and exit the airport parking lots.

HDOT has partnered with Metropolis, an artificial intelligence parking technology company, to implement ticketless parking at the two airports. Airport users can sign up for the new system by downloading the Metropolis app for iOS, visiting app.metropolis.io, or scanning a QR code at any of the KOA or ITO lots. To create an account, users provide their mobile phone number, license plate number and payment method. Once registered, users can simply drive in and drive out, without having to take a ticket. Payment is done automatically online via the user’s designated payment method. Drivers who opt not to register for the program will still take a ticket upon entering the lot and upon exiting, can pay the attendant using cash, credit card, or debit card.

Parking rates at KOA and ITO remain unchanged. Beginning in March, passengers will also be able to reserve parking in advance.

“The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is committed to delivering a smooth, stress-free travel experience at our airports,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “With this partnership, the two main airports on Hawai‘i Island are among the first airports in the U.S. to have Metropolis’ innovative technology, which will streamline the parking process at KOA and ITO.”

“Partnering with Kona and Hilo International Airports is especially meaningful to me, both professionally and personally,” said Courtney Fukuda, chief integration officer at Metropolis. “As someone born and raised in Hawai‘i, I’m proud to help bring our advanced technology to travelers who value speed, ease and simplicity. Together, we’re reshaping the start of the journey for both residents and visitors, reducing friction and maximizing convenience from the moment they arrive. Whether welcoming guests to our islands or helping locals move through their day, our goal is to make everyday transactions effortless with 40-plus Metropolis locations in Hawai‘i and growing.”

KOA and ITO are among nine airports nationwide to install Metropolis’ drive-in, drive-out parking technology, after its debut last year.

###