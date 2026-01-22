Let Grow’s Canadian Expansion Moves Into Action as Schools Implement Independence-Building Programs

Canadian schools begin implementing Let Grow’s independence-building programs, supported by new leadership and philanthropic backing nationwide.

CANADA, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let Grow, the nonprofit championing childhood independence, has moved its Canadian expansion plans into action. Canadian schools are now implementing programs such as the Let Grow Play Club and the Let Grow Experience, with Let Grow working directly with educators to support student independence, resilience, and real-world problem-solving. To support this work, Let Grow has hired a dedicated Canadian school account manager to assist schools as they bring these programs to life.

"This expansion represents more than just translating materials—it's about building genuine partnerships with Canadian educators in every province," said Andrea Keith, Executive Director at Let Grow. "By providing free resources and dedicated support tailored to Canada's unique educational landscape, we're ensuring that all K-12 schools have what they need to help children rediscover the confidence that comes from independence."

The expansion has been made possible in part through the generous support of The Waltons Trust, whose commitment to the Canadian Expansion Project is helping bring Let Grow's mission to schools nationwide.

To support this growth, Let Grow appointed Mavis Wellington of Ontario as School Account Manager in November. Wellington serves as a dedicated partner for Canadian educators, providing personalized onboarding and ongoing support to schools and districts across the country.

Let Grow is actively seeking to establish Lighthouse Schools and partner with school boards in every province, with a Canadian landing page for schools at https://letgrow.org/program/canada/. The site will be fully inclusive of French-speaking educators, ensuring accessibility for Canada's bilingual education system.

Lighthouse Schools serve as early adopters and partners in adapting Let Grow's curriculum for Canada's unique educational landscape, including full French translations for Francophone schools. Two schools are already leading the charge:

École John Adam Memorial School in Québec, part of the Riverside School Board, is implementing both the Let Grow Experience and Play Club for students in grades K-5. As a bilingual school serving students in both English and French, they are instrumental in helping translate materials into Québécois for French-speaking schools across Canada.

Halifax Grammar School, an independent school in Nova Scotia, is pioneering an opt-in rollout of The Experience. Led by Head of Lower Elementary Stefanie Cox, the program launched to rave reviews in first grade and is now expanding to third grade, with a parent event and additional classrooms on the horizon.

Let Grow's expansion into Canada represents an exciting step toward building a global movement that helps children embrace independence and parents rediscover the joy of letting go—one school, one community, and one child at a time.

About Let Grow

Founded by Lenore Skenazy, Jonathan Haidt, Peter Gray, and Daniel Shuchman, Let Grow is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting childhood independence. Through free school programs, community initiatives, and advocacy, Let Grow makes it easy, normal, and legal to give kids back the independence they need to grow into capable and confident adults.

About The Waltons Trust

The Waltons Trust is a limited life grantmaking foundation striving to make a difference during and beyond our lifetime.

Legal Disclaimer:

