Thursday, January 22, 2026
CANADA, January 21 - Note: All times local
1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks on the choices on which Canada was built and the shared values that make us Canada strong.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.
3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will convene and attend the Cabinet Planning Forum.
