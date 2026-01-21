Thursday, January 22, 2026

CANADA, January 21 - Note: All times local

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks on the choices on which Canada was built and the shared values that make us Canada strong.

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will convene and attend the Cabinet Planning Forum.