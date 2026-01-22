Phat Pumchawsaun announced as Southeast Asia Lead

Climateworks Centre has announced energy transition and decarbonisation specialist Phat Pumchawsaun as our new Southeast Asia Lead.

Phat has more than a decade of experience working on climate change mitigation and energy in Southeast Asia.

He will oversee Climateworks’ portfolio of programs and partnerships across the region.

‘With a hybrid skill set spanning engineering and the sciences, I strongly resonate with Climateworks’ mission to bridge the gap between research and climate action,’ Phat said.

‘I look forward to assisting Climateworks in its work connecting policymakers in ASEAN member states with the evidence they need to drive tangible and effective climate solutions.’

Phat comes to Climateworks from the United Nations Development Programme where he was Chief Technical Advisor for a program focused on enhancing climate resilience in Thailand.

He led programs for German International Development Agency and ASEAN Centre for Energy supporting the energy transition across Southeast Asia, and worked with the private sector in renewable energy business development throughout Lao PDR, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand.

He holds a master’s degree in physical geography and quaternary geology from Stockholm University, Sweden, with a specialisation in Land and Water Management and Environmental Economics.

‘As Australia strengthens its economic ties with Southeast Asia, I am excited to expand my hands‑on experience to help drive the net zero transition across both regions,’ Phat said.

Climateworks’ Head of International Programs and Engagement, Trang Nguyen, said Phat comes to Climateworks at a critical time.

‘Over the next five years, Southeast Asia’s transition to clean manufacturing – along with accelerated industrial decarbonisation and the growth of a green and blue economy – will be crucial for both the region and the world,’ Trang said.

‘We are pleased to welcome Phat to lead Climateworks’ next phase of impacts, driving action beyond Indonesia and fostering collaboration across Southeast Asian nations.’

