KYGEVVI (doxecitine and doxribtimine)

(KY-JEH-vee)

UCB, Inc

Approval date: November 3, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

KYGEVVI is a combination of two medications, doxecitine and doxribtimine, both pyrimidine nucleosides, used for the treatment of thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) in adults and children with a symptom onset on or before 12 years of age.

How is this drug used?

KYGEVVI is an oral powder that is mixed with water to be taken in three equal doses throughout the day with food. The dose is based on the patient’s weight.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved KYGEVVI based on the combined evidence from Trial 1 (NCT03845712), Study 1 (NCT03701568), Study 2 (NCT05017818), and an Expanded Access Program in 66 pediatric and 12 adult patients, with genetically confirmed TK2d with an age of symptom onset on or before 12 years of age. Patients were treated with KYGEVVI (or non-commercial doxecitine and doxribtimine). The studies were conducted at 39 centers among 20 countries including the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, France, Ghana, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. There were 17 patients from the United States and 61 patients were from outside the United States. The efficacy population (N=78) represents the indicated population of patients who had TK2d with a symptom onset on or before 12 years of age and the safety population (N=47) includes all study participants in Trial 1.

How were the trials designed?

Trial 1 is an ongoing trial in 47 adult and pediatric patients with TK2d. All patients received KYGEVVI; there was no comparison group in the study. The trial measured the amount of time that patients survived from the start of treatment.

Study 1 was a retrospective chart review study in 38 adult and pediatric patients with TK2d treated with doxecitine and doxribtimine. Vital status information was collected.

Study 2 was a retrospective chart review study in 61 adult and pediatric patients with TK2d; 43 untreated patients and 18 patients treated with doxecitine and doxribtimine. Vital status information was collected.

The Expanded Access Program included 43 patients with TK2d receiving KYGEVVI. Vital status information was collected.

The analyses focused on the patients with TK2d with a symptom onset on or before 12 years of age.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many female and male patients were enrolled in the studies used to evaluate the efficacy of KYGEVVI.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex, Primary Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the studies used to evaluate the efficacy of KYGEVVI.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Primary Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the studies used to evaluate the efficacy of KYGEVVI.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age at Treatment Start, Primary Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the studies used to evaluate the efficacy of KYGEVVI.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Primary Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics in the Efficacy and Safety Populations Demographic Parameters Efficacy Population

N=78 Safety Population

N=47 Sex, n (%) Female 36 (46) 20 (43) Male 42 (54) 27 (57) Age at treatment start, years Mean (SD) 8.1 (8.7) 17.8 (18.7) Median (min, max) 4.2 (0.7, 35.5) 9 (0, 75) Age at treatment start, years, n (%) ≤2 19 (24) 6 (13) >2 to <17 47 (60) 25 (53) ≥17 12 (15) 16 (34) Race, n (%) American Indian or Alaska Native 1 (1) 1 (2) Asian 4 (5) 1 (2) Black or African American 3 (4) 1 (2) Not reported 1 (1) 0 Other 2 (3) 0 Unknown 3 (4) 0 White 64 (82) 44 (94) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 28 (36) 14 (30) Not Hispanic or Latino 40 (51) 33 (70) Not reported 6 (8) 0 Unknown 4 (5) 0 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation

What are the benefits of this drug?

KYGEVVI reduced the overall risk of death in patients with TK2d with a symptom onset on or before 12 years of age compared to no treatment. There were three deaths (4%) in the patients receiving KYGEVVI compared with 28 deaths (36%) in the patients who did not receive treatment.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The primary efficacy endpoint was survival. Treatment reduced the overall risk of death from treatment start by approximately 86% (95% CI: 61%, 96%). Mean survival time at 10 years was 9.6 years for the group receiving KYGEVVI compared with 5.7 years in the control group. Table 2 and Figure 5 summarize the clinical efficacy results of 78 patients with TK2d with a symptom onset on or before 12 years of age treated with KYGEVVI. Table 2. Overall Survival in Patients With TK2d (Age of Symptom Onset ≤12 Years) Treated With KYGEVVI Versus Matched Untreated Patients (External Control)a Parameter Treated Patients

N=78 Matched Untreated Patients

N=78 Number of deaths (%)b 3 (3.8%) 28 (35.9%) Restricted mean survival time, years (95% CI)b,c At 4 years post treatment start 3.8 (3.7, 4) 2.6 (2.2, 3) At 6 years post treatment start 5.8 (5.5, 6) 3.7 (3, 4.3) At 10 years post treatment start 9.6 (9.2, 10) 5.7 (4.5, 6.9) Hazard ratiod, for risk of death from treatment start (95%CI) 0.14 (0.04, 0.39) Source: KYGEVVI Prescribing Information

a Treated patients were originally from Trial 1 (N=9), Study 1 (N=27), Study 2 (N=11), and the expanded access program (N=31). Untreated patients were from published literature (N=57) and Study 2 (N=21).

b An additional censoring step for untreated subjects was performed for each matched pair where the untreated subject died and had a longer follow-up time than the matched treated subject who was censored. The follow-up time of the untreated subject was then censored at the follow-up time of the treated subject.

c Based on the area under the survival curves up to 4-, 6-, 10-years post treatment start.

d Estimates based on Cox Proportional Hazard Model with Firth correction that includes matched pair as a strata, age of symptom onset as a continuous covariate, and treatment (treated or untreated) as a time independent variable.

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; TK2d, thymidine kinase 2 deficiency Figure 5. Kaplan-Meier Survival Curves for Time to Death From Treatment Start in Patients With TK2d Treated With KYGEVVI and Matched Untreated Patients (External Control)a,b Source: KYGEVVI Prescribing Information

a Treated patients were from Trial 1, Study 1, Study 2, and the expanded access program. Untreated patients were from published literature and Study 2.

b Kaplan-Meier Curves with 95% confidence intervals using log-log transformation and with treatment group as strata variable; Age of TK2d Symptom Onset ≤12 years. An additional censoring step for untreated subjects was performed for each matched pair where the untreated subject died and had a longer follow-up time than the matched treated subject who was censored. The follow-up time of the untreated subject was then censored at the follow-up time of the treated subject.

Abbreviations: TK2d, thymidine kinase 2 deficiency

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: KYGEVVI worked similarly in males and females.

KYGEVVI worked similarly in males and females. Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small in the treated group. In addition, race was not available for the majority (68%) of the untreated subjects. Therefore, differences in how KYGEVVI worked among patient of different races could not be determined.

The number of patients of races other than White was small in the treated group. In addition, race was not available for the majority (68%) of the untreated subjects. Therefore, differences in how KYGEVVI worked among patient of different races could not be determined. Age: KYGEVVI worked similarly within pediatric patient age groups. The number of adult patients was small; therefore, differences between how the drug worked in pediatric and adult patients could not be determined.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 3 summarizes the results of the efficacy analysis by sex and age at treatment start in patients with TK2d receiving KYGEVVI. These results showed a survival benefit of treatment with KYGEVVI in all subgroups, except in the adult (≥17 years) subgroup where the number of subjects was too small to support reliable interpretation. Table 3. Number of Deaths and Hazard Ratio by Sex and Age at Treatment Start, Primary Efficacy Population Subgroup Number of Deaths (%) Hazard Ratio (95% CI) Treated Untreated Sex1 Female (n=20) 1 (5.0) 5 (25.0) 0.106 (0.000, 0.998) Male (n=27) 1 (3.7) 11 (40.7) 0.153 (0.015, 0.678) Age at treatment start, years ≥2 (n=19) 2 (10.5) 15 (78.9) 0.133 (0.007, 0.594) <2 to <17 (n=47) 0 (0.0) 12 (25.5) 0.070 (0.000, 0.380) ≥17 (n=12) 1 (8.3) 1 (8.3) 2.086 (NA, NA) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

1 To be included in the sex subgroups, both treated and untreated subjects within a matched pair should have the same sex.

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; NA, not applicable

What are the possible side effects?

KYGEVVI may cause serious side effects including diarrhea, vomiting, and increased liver enzymes levels in your blood.

The most common side effects of KYGEVVI include diarrhea, vomiting, stomach area (abdominal) pain, and increased liver enzymes levels.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 4 summarizes side effects reported by greater than 5% of patients with TK2d receiving KYGEVVI. Table 4. Adverse Reactions That Occurred in ≥5% Adult and Pediatric Patients With TK2d Treated With KYGEVVI or Pyrimidine Nucleosides, Trial 1 Adverse Reaction Treated Patients

N=47

n (%) Diarrhea 34 (72) Abdominal pain (including abdominal pain upper) 11 (23) Vomiting 10 (21) Alanine aminotransferase increased (ALT) 10 (21) (AST) 8 (17) Source: KYGEVVI Prescribing Information

Abbreviations: TK2d, thymidine kinase 2 deficiency

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined.

The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in side effects among races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in pediatric patients and adult patients except for vomiting and increased liver enzymes levels, which were seen in more pediatric than adult patients.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? One or more adverse events were reported by 100% of the subjects in the safety population.

