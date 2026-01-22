CPR Group Ltd. Partners with DeWalt to Raise $5,000 for Eagles Nest School

Community fundraiser brings together Calgary's contractor network - CPR Group Ltd & Dewalt - for meaningful local impact

Supporting Eagles Nest School alongside our partners at DeWalt shows what's possible when a community comes together.” — Glen Aliko

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPR Group Ltd. is proud to announce the success of a recent community fundraiser that raised $5,000 in support of Eagles Nest School . The initiative, part of an end-of-year giveback program, brought together CPR Group's contractor network and the wider Calgary community through a raffle featuring power tools donated by CPR Group Ltd. and DeWalt.The event reflects CPR Group's commitment to strengthening the communities where its team members and contractor partners live and work. The raffle generated strong engagement across the contractor community while directing funds toward local education."Our business is built on relationships, and those relationships extend beyond the job site," said Glen Aliko , Owner of CPR Group Ltd. "Supporting Eagles Nest School alongside our partners at DeWalt and our contractor network shows what's possible when a community comes together. We're honoured to play a part in giving back to the people and places that make Calgary home."CPR Group extends its gratitude to DeWalt for their sponsorship, to the contractors and community members who participated, and to everyone who helped make the fundraiser a success.About CPR Group Ltd.Since 2007, CPR Group Ltd. has provided premium roofing, restoration, and exterior renovation services to Calgary and Southern Alberta. The company holds A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, membership in the Alberta Allied Roofing Association, COR certified and employs HAAG Certified Inspectors. CPR Group serves residential and commercial clients with roof replacement, hail damage repair, insurance claims assistance, and full exterior solutions. For more information, visit cprgroup.ca Media contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.