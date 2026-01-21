MPD Makes Arrest in Online Marketplace Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, at approximately 5:13 p.m., the victim came to the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, in order to sell a phone to someone he met on an online marketplace. While speaking to the suspect about the sale, the suspect snatched the phone. A second suspect, who was nearby, assisted the first suspect in fleeing the scene.

As a result of the detective's investigation, 23-year-old Christopher Kincaid, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25187583

