2026 Global Principles for Benchmark Policies

Introduction to BlackRock Investment Stewardship

At BlackRock, investment stewardship serves as a link between our clients and the companies they invest in and is one of the ways we fulfill our fiduciary responsibilities as an asset manager on their behalf. BlackRock offers a range of proxy voting policies to reflect clients’ individual investment choices and goals.

BlackRock Investment Stewardship (BIS) is responsible for stewardship activities in relation to clients’ assets invested in index equity strategies. BIS takes a long-term approach in our stewardship efforts, reflecting the investment horizons of the majority of our clients. BIS does this through:

Engaging with the boards and management of companies in which clients are invested to deepen our understanding of a company’s business model, including how they are overseeing material business risks and opportunities over time, and to help inform our voting on behalf of clients.[1] Voting at shareholder meetings on management and shareholder proposals for clients who have authorized BIS to vote on their behalf. Contributing to industry dialogue on stewardship to share our perspectives on matters that may impact our clients’ investments. Reporting on our activities to inform clients about our stewardship efforts on their behalf through a range of publications on our website and direct client communications.

This document provides an overarching explanation of the principles that guide our approach to engaging and voting on corporate governance matters and other material risks and opportunities under BIS’ Benchmark Policies. The BIS Benchmark Policies – which are comprised of the BIS Global Principles, regional voting guidelines, and Engagement Priorities – apply to clients’ assets invested through index equity strategies, take a financial materiality-based approach, and are focused solely on advancing clients’ long-term financial interests.[2]

Philosophy on investment stewardship

Sound governance is critical to a company’s ability to create long-term financial value. We maintain global principles on corporate governance, which guide our approach to stewardship across jurisdictions, while recognizing the unique characteristics of the different markets where companies operate.

Setting, executing, and overseeing strategy are the responsibility of management and the board. As one of many minority shareholders in public companies, BlackRock does not direct a company’s strategy or its implementation, nor how they should manage material business risks. Our role, on behalf of clients as long-term investors, is to better understand how corporate leadership is managing material risks and capitalizing on opportunities to help protect and enhance the company’s ability to deliver long-term financial returns.

Stewardship in practice

The assets BlackRock manages belong to our clients, which include public and private pension plans, insurers, official institutions, endowments, universities, charities, family offices, wealth managers, and ultimately, the individual investors that they serve. Through stewardship, we assess how companies are creating long-term financial value to serve our clients, many of whom are saving for long-term goals, such as retirement. Our stewardship program – including when engaging with companies and voting at shareholder meetings on behalf of clients – is conducted from a long-term investor perspective and takes a financial materiality-based approach, focused solely on advancing clients’ long-term financial interests.

BIS engages with the boards and management of companies in which clients are invested to deepen our understanding of a company’s business model, including how they are overseeing material business risks and opportunities over time, and to help inform our voting on behalf of clients. Engagements provide companies with the opportunity to share their perspectives on topics that, in BIS’ experience, impact the long-term financial returns BlackRock’s clients depend on to meet their financial goals.

Voting at a company’s shareholder meeting is a right of share ownership and a core principle of corporate governance. As a fiduciary, BlackRock is legally required to make proxy voting determinations in a manner that is consistent with the investment objectives of clients who have delegated voting authority to us. BIS’ Benchmark Policies, and the vote decisions made consistent with those policies, reflect our reasonable and independent judgment of what is in the long-term financial interests of clients. Our vote decisions are often informed by several factors, including in-depth analysis of company disclosures, comparisons against industry peers, third-party research, and, where appropriate, engagement with companies.

Generally, BIS supports the vote recommendations of the board of directors and management at companies which have sound corporate governance and deliver strong financial returns over time. When we determine it is in our clients’ financial interests to convey concern to companies through voting, we may do so in two forms: we might not support the election of directors or other management proposals, or we might not support management’s voting recommendation on a shareholder proposal.

Shareholder rights

BlackRock’s global approach as a shareholder on behalf of our clients is underpinned by certain rights attached to shareholding in most markets, as established by corporate laws, regulations, and listing rules.[3] For example, in most markets, shareholders have the right to:

Vote to elect, remove, and nominate directors, approve the appointment of the auditor, and amend the corporate charter or bylaws.

Vote on key board decisions that are material to the protection of their investment, including but not limited to, changes to the purpose of the business, dilution levels, and pre-emptive rights.

Access sufficient and timely information on governance, strategic, and business matters — where such matters are material — to make informed decisions.

Key governance topics

In our experience, there are certain globally applicable elements of corporate governance that contribute to a company’s ability to create long-term financial value for shareholders. These are topics that shareholders may have the ability to vote on at shareholder meetings. These areas include:

Boards and directors

Auditors and audit-related issues

Capital structure, mergers, acquisitions, asset sales, and other special situations

Executive compensation

Shareholder protections and other significant corporate governance matters

Shareholder proposals

The BIS Benchmark Policies are not prescriptive but rather are applied on a pragmatic basis, taking into consideration a number of company-specific factors, including the sector, market, and business environment within which companies operate.

At the regional level, it is our view that companies should observe the accepted corporate governance standards in their domestic market at a minimum, and we ask that, if they do not, they explain how their approach better supports durable, long-term financial value creation. Our regional voting guidelines explain how the BIS Global Principles inform our voting decisions in relation to common ballot items for shareholder meetings in those markets.[4]

Boards and directors

Oversight role of the board

Companies whose boards are comprised of appropriately qualified, engaged directors with professional characteristics relevant to a company’s business enhance the board’s ability to add long-term financial value and serve as the voice of shareholders in board discussions. In our view, a strong board gives a company a competitive advantage, providing valuable oversight and contributing to the most important management decisions that support long-term financial performance.

For this reason, our investment stewardship efforts focus on the effectiveness of the board of directors. We engage, as necessary, with members of the board’s nominating and/or governance committee to assess whether governance practices and board composition are effective given a company’s business model, sector, market, and the business environment in which a company is operating.

We consider it good practice when the board establishes and maintains a framework of robust and effective governance mechanisms that supports its oversight of the company’s strategy and operations, consistent with the long-term financial interests of investors. This includes having clear descriptions of the role of the board and the committees of the board and how directors engage with and oversee management, as well as disclosure of material risks that may affect a company’s long-term strategy and how management is effectively identifying, managing, and mitigating such risks.

Understanding management’s long-term strategy and the milestones against which investors should assess its implementation is central to our approach. If any strategic targets are significantly missed or materially restated, we find it helpful when company disclosures provide a detailed explanation of the changes and an indication of the board’s role in reviewing the revised targets. We look to the board to articulate the effectiveness of these mechanisms in overseeing the management of business risks and opportunities and the fulfillment of the company’s strategy.

Where a company has not adequately disclosed or demonstrated that its board has fulfilled these corporate governance and risk oversight responsibilities, we may consider not supporting the election of directors who, in our assessment, have particular responsibility for the issues.

When casting vote decisions on behalf of clients on the election of directors, some of the factors that speak to the board’s effectiveness as a group include the relevance of individual directors’ qualifications and skillsets, as well as directors’ capacity and other time commitments, and how these factors may contribute to the company’s financial performance. We look to boards to establish formal and transparent processes for nominating directors that reflect the company’s long-term strategy and business model.

In the section titled “Board quality and effectiveness” below, we provide more detail about our approach to board composition and how it underpins board effectiveness and long-term financial value creation.

Regular accountability through director elections

The election of directors to the board is a right of shareholders and an important signal of support for, or concern about, the performance of the board in overseeing and advising management. To ensure accountability for their decisions on behalf of shareholders, directors should stand for election on a regular basis, ideally annually.[5] Annual director elections allow shareholders to reaffirm their support for, or concerns about, board members’ decisions in a timely manner. When board members are not elected annually, we consider it good practice for boards to have a rotation policy to ensure that, through a board cycle, all directors have had their appointment re-confirmed, with a proportion of directors being put forward for election at each shareholder meeting.

Board quality and effectiveness

Regular director elections also give boards the opportunity to adjust their composition in an orderly way to reflect developments in the company’s strategy and the market environment. In our view, it is beneficial for new directors to be brought onto the board periodically to refresh the group’s thinking, while supporting both continuity and appropriate succession planning. We consider the average overall tenure of the board and seek a balance between the knowledge and experience of longer-serving directors and the fresh perspectives of directors who joined more recently.

We appreciate when companies regularly review and assess how directors nominated for election contribute to the effectiveness of the board. In our view, the company’s assessment should consider a number of factors, including each director’s independence and time commitments, as well as the breadth and relevance of director experiences and skillsets, and how these collectively contribute to the board’s effectiveness in advising and overseeing management in delivering long-term financial returns.

Director independence

Director independence — from management, significant shareholders, or other related parties — is a central tenet of sound corporate governance across markets.[6] We look to boards to have a sufficient number of independent directors, free from conflicts of interest or undue influence, to ensure objectivity in the decision-making of the board and its ability to oversee management. We generally consider it good practice for independent directors to make a majority of the board, or in the case of controlled companies, at least one-third.

Common impediments to independence may include but are not limited to:

Current or recent employment at the company or a subsidiary

Being, or representing, a shareholder with a substantial shareholding in the company ● Interlocking directorates

Having any other interest, business, or other relationship which could, or could reasonably be perceived to, materially interfere with a director’s ability to act in the best interests of the company and shareholders

In our experience, boards are most effective at overseeing and advising management when there is a senior, independent board leader. This director may chair the board, or, where the chair is also the CEO (or is otherwise not independent), be designated as a lead independent director. The role of this director is to support independent board members in fulfilling their oversight responsibilities effectively by shaping the agenda, ensuring adequate information is provided to the board, and encouraging independent director participation in board deliberations. We appreciate when the lead independent director or another appropriate director is available to meet with shareholders to explain and contextualize a company’s approach as a situation warrants.

Boards may face matters that could involve conflicts of interest for executives or affiliated directors, or that require additional focus. It is our view that objective oversight of such matters is best achieved when the board forms committees with a majority of independent directors, depending on market norms and a company’s ownership structure. In many markets, these committees of the board specialize in audit, director nominations, and compensation matters, among others. An ad hoc committee might also be formed to decide on a special transaction, particularly one involving a related party, or to investigate a significant adverse event.

Sufficient capacity

As the role and expectations of a director are increasingly demanding, directors must be able to commit an appropriate amount of time to board and committee matters. It is important that directors have the capacity to meet all of their responsibilities — including when there are unforeseen events — and therefore, we consider it best practice when they don’t take on an excessive number of roles that would impair their ability to fulfill their duties.

Board composition

In assessing board composition, we take into account a company’s board size, business model, strategy, market capitalization, and ownership structure, as well as the market in which the company operates. We find it helpful when companies explain how their approach to board composition supports the company’s governance practices.

When nominating directors to the board, we look to companies to provide sufficient information on the individual candidates so that shareholders can assess the capabilities and suitability of each individual nominee and their fit within overall board composition. These disclosures should explain how the collective experience and expertise of the board, as well as the particular skillsets of individual directors, aligns with the company’s long-term strategy. Highly qualified, engaged directors with professional characteristics relevant to a company’s business and strategy enhance the ability of the board to add value and be the voice of shareholders in board discussions.

It is in this context that we are interested in a variety of experiences, perspectives, and skillsets in the board room. We see it as a means of avoiding “group think” in the board’s exercise of its responsibilities to advise and oversee management. We note that in many markets, policymakers have set board gender diversity goals which we may discuss with companies, particularly if there is a risk their board composition may be misaligned.

Auditors and audit-related issues

BIS recognizes the critical importance of financial statements to provide a complete and accurate portrayal of a company’s financial condition. Accordingly, we look for the assumptions made by management, and reviewed by the auditor in preparing the financial statements, to be reasonable and justified.

We view the audit committee, or its equivalent, as responsible for overseeing the management of the independent auditor and the internal audit function at a company. The committee plays an important role in a company’s financial reporting system by providing independent oversight of the accounts, material financial, and, where appropriate to the jurisdiction, non-financial information and internal control frameworks. Moreover, in the absence of a dedicated risk committee, these committees can provide oversight of Enterprise Risk Management systems.7 In our view, effective audit committee oversight strengthens the quality and reliability of a company’s financial statements and provides an important level of reassurance to shareholders.

We look to audit committees, or their equivalent, to have clearly articulated charters that set out their responsibilities. Additionally, having a rotation plan can periodically refresh the committee membership and introduce new perspectives. We recognize that audit committees will rely on management, internal audit, and the independent auditor to fulfill their responsibilities. However, we look to committee members to demonstrate they have relevant expertise to monitor and oversee the audit process and related activities.

We take particular note of unexplained changes in reporting methodology, cases involving significant financial restatements, or ad hoc notifications of material financial weakness. In this respect, we look to audit committees to provide timely disclosure on the remediation of key and critical audit matters identified either by the external auditor or internal audit function.

The integrity of financial statements depends on the auditor being free of any impediments that could compromise its ability to serve as an effective check on management. To that end, it is important that auditors are, and are seen to be, independent. Where an audit firm provides services to the company in addition to the audit, we look for the fees earned to be disclosed and explained. We look for audit committees to have in place a procedure for assessing the independence of the auditor and the quality of the external audit process on an annual basis.

Comprehensive disclosure provides investors with an understanding of the company’s long-term operational risk management practices and, more broadly, the quality of the board’s oversight. We look to the audit or risk committee to periodically review the company’s risk assessment and risk management policies and the significant risks and exposures identified by management, the internal auditors or the independent auditors, and management’s steps to address them. In the absence of detailed disclosures, we may conclude that companies are not adequately managing risk.

Capital structure, mergers, acquisitions, asset sales, and other special situations

The capital structure of a company is critical to shareholders as it impacts the value of their investment and the priority of their interest in the company relative to that of other equity or debt investors. Preemptive rights are a key protection for shareholders against the dilution of their interests.

In principle, we have concerns with the creation of a share class with equivalent economic exposure and differentiated voting rights. As a result, BIS generally supports bylaw amendments that introduce the adoption of “one share, one vote” for registered shareholders.

However, we recognize that in certain markets, at least for a period of time, companies may have a valid reason for listing dual classes of shares with differentiated voting rights. In our view, such companies should review these share class structures on a regular basis or as company circumstances change. Additionally, they should seek shareholder approval of their capital structure on a periodic basis via a management proposal at the company’s shareholder meeting. The proposal should give unaffiliated shareholders the opportunity to affirm the current structure or establish mechanisms to end or phase out controlling structures at the appropriate time, while minimizing costs to shareholders.

In assessing mergers, asset sales, or other special situations, BIS’ primary consideration is the long-term financial interests of our clients as shareholders, and so we will review any proposed transaction with that objective in mind. Typically, we review factors such as whether the proposed transaction has the unanimous support of the board and has been negotiated at arm’s length, and whether the board or management has clearly explained its economic and strategic rationale. We may also seek reassurance from the board that the financial interests of executives and/or board members in a given transaction have not adversely affected their ability to place shareholders’ interests before their own. Where the transaction involves related parties, the recommendation to support should come from the independent directors, a best practice in most markets, and ideally, the terms should have been assessed through an independent appraisal process. In addition, it is good practice that it be approved by a separate vote of the non-conflicted parties.

As a matter of sound governance practice, shareholders should have a right to dispose of company shares in the open market without unnecessary restriction. In our view, corporate mechanisms designed to limit shareholders’ ability to sell their shares are contrary to basic property rights. Such mechanisms can serve to protect and entrench interests other than those of the shareholders. In our view, shareholders are broadly capable of making decisions in their own best interests. We encourage any shareholder rights plans proposed by a board to be subject to shareholder approval upon introduction and periodically thereafter.

Executive compensation and benefits

Executive compensation is an important tool used by companies to support long-term financial value creation. A well-structured compensation policy rewards the successful delivery of strategic, operational, and/or financial goals; encourages an appropriate risk appetite; and aligns the interests of shareholders and executives through equity ownership.[8]

We look for a clear link between variable pay and operational and financial performance that support sustained financial value creation for our clients as shareholders. We appreciate when performance targets incorporate ambitious objectives, and the corresponding metrics are aligned with the company’s strategy and business model. BIS does not have a position on whether companies choose to use sustainability-related criteria in compensation structures, but, where they are included, we look to companies to be as rigorous as they would be in setting other financial or operational targets. We appreciate when long-term incentive plans encompass timeframes that: 1) are distinct from annual executive compensation structures and metrics, and 2) encourage the delivery of strong financial results over a period of years.

We consider it best practice when board members responsible for designing and approving executive compensation carefully consider the company’s specific circumstances. Factors to consider may include the company’s risk profile, the environment it operates in, and the individuals the board is trying to attract and retain. We look to the compensation committees to guard against contractual arrangements that would entitle executives to material compensation for early termination of their employment. Finally, we look for pension contributions and other deferred compensation arrangements to be reasonable in light of market practices or the company’s business and executive compensation strategies.

We are not supportive of one-off or special bonuses unrelated to company or individual performance. Where discretion has been used by the compensation committee, or its equivalent, we appreciate disclosure relating to how and why the discretion was used, and how the adjusted outcome is aligned with the interests of shareholders. In addition, we acknowledge that the use of peer group evaluation by compensation committees can help ensure competitive pay. However, we encourage companies to clearly explain how compensation outcomes have rewarded performance rather than solely base increases in total compensation on peer benchmarking.

We consider the inclusion of building clawback provisions into incentive plans as good practice. Such provisions could require executives to forgo awards when compensation was based on faulty financial statements or deceptive business practices, or when their behavior caused material financial harm to shareholders, material reputational risk to the company, or resulted in a criminal investigation.

In our view, non-executive directors should be compensated in a manner that is commensurate with the time and effort expended in fulfilling their professional responsibilities. Additionally, these compensation arrangements should not risk compromising directors’ independence or aligning their interests too closely with those of the management, whom they are charged with overseeing.

When assessing compensation proposals, BIS reviews companies’ disclosures to determine whether the board’s approach to executive compensation is rigorous in light of the company’s stated long-term corporate strategy and specific circumstances, as well as local market and policy developments.

When our analysis indicates that executive compensation is misaligned with company performance, BIS may not support management’s proposals to approve compensation, where they are on the agenda. We may also not support members of the compensation committee or equivalent board members for poor compensation practices or structures.

Shareholder protections and other corporate governance matters

Corporate form

In our view, it is the responsibility of the board to determine the corporate form that is most appropriate given the company’s purpose and business model.[9] We look to companies proposing to change their corporate form to a public benefit corporation, or similar entity, to put it to a shareholder vote if not already required to do so under applicable law. We appreciate when supporting documentation from companies or shareholders proposing to alter the corporate form clearly explains how the interests of shareholders and different stakeholders would be impacted as well as the accountability and voting mechanisms that would be available to shareholders. We generally support management proposals if our analysis indicates that shareholders’ financial interests are adequately protected. Corporate form shareholder proposals are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Shareholder proposals

In most markets, shareholders can submit proposals to be voted on at a company’s shareholder meeting, as long as certain requirements are met. Shareholder proposals span a wide range of topics, including governance reforms, capital management, and changes in the management or disclosure of sustainability-related risks. These proposals have a varying degree of relevance for companies across sectors, locations, and business models.

BIS takes a case-by-case approach to voting on shareholder proposals and maintains a singular focus on the proposal’s implications for long-term financial value creation for shareholders. Our analysis considers whether a shareholder proposal addresses a material risk that may impact a company’s long-term financial performance. BIS may support shareholder proposals that request disclosures that help us, as long-term investors on behalf of our clients, better understand the material risks and opportunities companies face and how they are managing them, especially where this information is additive given the company’s existing disclosures. We look for consistency between the specific request formally made in the proposal, the supporting documentation, and the proponents’ other communications on the issues. We also assess the company’s practices and disclosures and the costs and benefits to the company of meeting the request made in the proposal. We take into consideration a company’s governance practices and disclosures against those of their peers.

BIS does not support shareholder proposals that we view as inconsistent with long-term financial value or that seek to micromanage companies. We take into consideration the legal effect of the proposal, as shareholder proposals may be advisory or legally binding depending on the jurisdiction, while others may make requests that would be deemed illegal in a given jurisdiction.

In our experience, it is helpful when companies disclose the names of the proponent or organization that has submitted or advised on the proposal. We recognize that some shareholder proposals bundle topics and/or specific requests. Further, the proponent’s supporting statement may refer to topics that are not directly related to the request made in the proposal. In voting on behalf of clients, we must vote yes or no on the proposal as phrased by the proponent. Therefore, when we vote in support of a proposal, we are not necessarily endorsing every element of the proposal or the reasoning, objectives, or supporting statement of the proponent. We may support a proposal for different reasons than those put forth by the proponent, when we believe that overall it may advance our clients’ long-term financial interests.

BlackRock is subject to certain rules, regulations, agency guidance, and contractual agreements that place restrictions and limitations on how BlackRock can interact with the companies in which we invest on behalf of our clients. BlackRock does not nominate directors for board elections or submit shareholder proposals to companies. Non-compliance with these requirements could adversely affect BlackRock’s ability to serve its clients’ interests.

Material sustainability-related risks and opportunities

Appropriate oversight of material risks and opportunities, including material sustainability-related risks and opportunities, is an important component of having an effective governance framework that supports durable, long-term financial value creation.[10]

We look to companies to provide robust disclosure that allows investors to effectively evaluate companies’ strategy and business practices related to material sustainability-related risks and opportunities. We find it helpful when companies’ disclosures demonstrate that they have a resilient business model that integrates material sustainability-related risks and opportunities into their strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets, including industry-specific metrics.

Standardized disclosure of sustainability-related data supports investors in making informed decisions. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, IFRS S1 and S2, represent one such approach to standardization that we find useful in our analysis.[11] However, we do not mandate any specific disclosure framework companies should use, and recognize that companies may report using different standards, some of which may be required by regulation. In such cases, we ask that companies highlight the metrics that are industry- or company-specific.

We also recognize that companies may be phasing in reporting over several years. We do not prescribe timelines regarding when companies should make sustainability-related disclosures but appreciate it when companies produce them sufficiently in advance of their shareholder meeting, to the best of their abilities, to provide investors with time to assess the data and make informed voting decisions.

Industry initiatives on managing specific operational risks may also provide useful guidance to companies on best practices and disclosures. While not a voting item, we find it helpful to our understanding of investment risk when companies disclose any relevant global sustainability-related standards adopted, the industry initiatives in which they participate, any peer group benchmarking undertaken, and any assurance processes to help investors understand their approach to sustainable and responsible business practices.

Climate and nature-related risk

Many companies are assessing how to navigate the low-carbon transition while delivering long-term financial value to investors. For companies facing material climate-related risks, we find it helpful when they publicly disclose, consistent with their business model and sector, how they intend to deliver longterm financial performance through the low-carbon transition, including where available, their transition plan. [12], [13] From company disclosures and engagement, we seek to understand the strategies companies have in place to manage material risks to, and opportunities for, their long-term business model associated with a range of climate-related scenarios.

Recognizing the value of these disclosures, certain markets such as the European Union mandate large companies to disclose such climate-related financial information, while in other jurisdictions these disclosures are viewed as best practice in the market.

The ISSB standards provide one such framework that can assist investors in assessing company-specific climate-related risks and opportunities, and informing investment decisions. Such disclosures also provide investors with insights into how companies are managing the risks associated with a transition to a low-carbon economy by managing their own carbon emissions or emissions intensities to the extent financially practicable.

The ISSB standards, for example, contemplate disclosures on how companies are setting short-, medium- and long-term targets, ideally science-based where these are available for their sector, for scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reductions and to demonstrate how their targets are consistent with the long-term financial interests of their investors.

While we recognize that regulators in some markets are moving to mandate certain disclosures, at this stage, we view scope 3 emissions differently from scopes 1 and 2, given methodological complexity, regulatory uncertainty, concerns about double-counting, and lack of direct control by companies. We welcome disclosures and commitments that companies choose to make regarding material scope 3 emissions and recognize that these are provided on a good-faith basis as methodology develops.

In addition to climate-related risks and opportunities, for companies whose strategies, operations or supply chains are materially reliant on natural capital, nature-related risks and opportunities may affect their ability to generate long-term financial returns.[14] For these companies, we rely on disclosures to understand how their strategies consider nature-related impacts and dependencies and to assess how the board oversees these risks.[15]

Companies’ impact on their workforce, supply chains, and communities

Companies determine their key stakeholders based on what is material to their business and long-term financial performance. For many companies, key stakeholders include employees, business supply chains, clients and consumers, regulators, and the communities in which they operate.

In our experience, companies that invest in the relationships that are critical to their strategic objectives are more likely to deliver durable, long-term financial performance. By contrast, we have found that poor relationships may create adverse impacts that could expose companies to legal, regulatory, operational, and reputational risks. This is particularly relevant to a company’s workforce, which is central to long-term financial value creation. [16]

As a long-term shareholder on behalf of our clients, we find it helpful when companies disclose how they have identified their key stakeholders and considered their interests in business decision-making. In addition to understanding broader stakeholder relationships, BIS finds it helpful when companies discuss how they consider the needs of their workforce today, and the skills required for their future business strategy. We are also interested in understanding how the board monitors and engages on these matters, given it is well positioned to ensure that the approach taken by management is informed by and aligns with the company’s strategy. BIS does not direct a company’s policies or practices, which are the responsibility of management and the board.

In addition, we find it helpful when companies disclose their approach to addressing material adverse impacts that could arise from their business practices and affect critical relationships with their stakeholders. We encourage companies to implement, to the extent appropriate, monitoring processes (often referred to as due diligence) to identify and mitigate potential adverse impacts and grievance mechanisms to remediate any actual adverse material impacts.

We look to boards to oversee management’s approach to addressing material risks related to key stakeholders and may convey concerns about board oversight in our voting on director elections or supporting a business relevant shareholder proposal when, in our assessment, the board is not acting in shareholders’ long-term financial interests.

BlackRock’s oversight of its investment stewardship activities

BIS’ governance structure supports oversight and accountability of stewardship-related activities on behalf of clients at the global and regional level.

At the top of this governance structure, the risk-focused BIS Global Oversight Committee (the Committee) supports BIS’ regulatory responsibilities in relation to proxy voting, including adherence to policies and procedures as well as market-level stewardship requirements. The Committee reviews and approves amendments to the Global Principles and regional voting guidelines. The Committee also reviews periodic reports regarding the votes cast by BIS on behalf of clients, as well as updates on material process issues, procedural changes, and other risk oversight considerations. The Committee is chaired by the Global Heads of the Investment Stewardship function and its members include senior BlackRock executives with legal, risk, and other experience relevant to team oversight who are independent from the investment stewardship function.

The Global Heads have primary oversight of BIS’ activities globally, including voting in accordance with the Global Principles and regional voting guidelines. At the regional level, three regional Heads for the Americas, APAC, and EMEA oversee BIS’ activities for their specific markets.

Vote execution

BIS votes proxies on behalf of index equity funds and accounts when authorized by our clients. We have processes in place to consider all proxies for which we have voting authority, and submit voting decisions, or refrain from voting when logistical issues arise (see below). The BIS Benchmark Policies – and the vote decisions made consistent with those policies – reflect our reasonable and independent judgment and are made without regard to the relationship between the issuer of the proxy (or any shareholder proponent or dissident shareholder) and the Fund, the Fund’s affiliates (if any), BlackRock or BlackRock’s affiliates, or BlackRock employees (see “Conflicts management policies and procedures,” below).

In certain markets, proxy voting involves logistical issues which can affect BIS’ ability to vote, as well as the cost of voting such proxies on behalf of our clients. These issues include, but are not limited to: 1) untimely notice of shareholder meetings; 2) restrictions on a foreigner’s ability to exercise votes; 3) requirements to vote proxies in person; 4) “share-blocking” (requirements that investors who exercise their voting rights surrender the right to dispose of their holdings from the point at which votes are submitted until after the after the shareholder meeting has occurred); 5) potential difficulties in translating the proxy; 6) regulatory constraints; and 7) requirements to provide local agents with powers of attorney to facilitate voting instructions. We are not supportive of impediments to the exercise of voting rights such as share-blocking or overly burdensome administrative requirements.

BIS votes proxies in these situations on a “best-efforts” basis. In addition, BIS may determine that it is generally in the interests of BlackRock’s clients not to vote proxies (or not to vote our full allocation) if the costs (including but not limited to opportunity costs associated with share-blocking constraints) associated with exercising a vote are expected to outweigh the benefit the client would derive by voting on the proposal.

Conflicts management policies and procedures

BIS is a dedicated function whose responsibilities are separate from BlackRock’s sales, business partnership or enterprise-level vendor management activities.

BlackRock maintains policies and procedures that are designed to prevent undue influence on BIS’ proxy voting activity. Such influence might stem from any relationship between the investee company (or any shareholder proponent or dissident shareholder) and BlackRock, BlackRock’s affiliates, a Fund or a Fund’s affiliates, or BlackRock employees.

For information on how BIS manages conflicts of interest, please see our disclosure.

Securities lending

When authorized, BlackRock acts as a securities lending agent on behalf of its clients. Lending securities enables BlackRock to increase the returns in clients’ portfolios, and BlackRock’s lending agreements allow it to recall securities out on loan at any time. BlackRock (or any other lender) does not retain voting rights for securities out on loan. Entitlements associated with the lent securities (dividends, coupons, etc.), while on loan are paid back to the lender of the security as stipulated in industry standard legal agreements.

With regard to the relationship between securities lending and proxy voting, BlackRock cannot vote shares on loan and may determine to recall them for voting, as guided by our fiduciary duty as an asset manager to our clients in helping them achieve their investment goals. While this has occurred in a limited number of cases, the decision to recall securities on loan as part of BlackRock’s securities lending program in order to vote is based on an evaluation of various factors that include, but are not limited to, assessing potential securities lending revenue alongside the potential long-term financial value to clients of voting those securities (based on the information available at the time of recall consideration).[17] BIS works with colleagues in the Securities Lending and Risk and Quantitative Analysis teams to evaluate the costs and benefits to clients of recalling shares on loan.

In almost all instances, BlackRock anticipates that the potential long-term financial value to clients of voting shares would be less than the potential revenue the loan may provide clients. However, in certain instances, BlackRock may determine, in our independent business judgment as a fiduciary, that the value of voting outweighs the securities lending revenue loss to clients and would therefore recall shares to be voted in those instances. It is important to note that the majority of lendable assets in the market at any given time are not out on loan.

Periodically, BlackRock reviews our process for determining whether to recall securities on loan in order to vote and may modify it as necessary.

Voting Choice

BlackRock offers Voting Choice, a program that provides eligible clients with more opportunities to participate in the proxy voting process, where legally and operationally viable.[18]

Voting Choice is currently available for eligible clients invested in certain institutional pooled funds in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, and Switzerland that utilize index equity investment strategies, as well as eligible clients in certain institutional pooled funds in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Switzerland that use systematic active equity (SAE) strategies. In addition, institutional clients in separately managed accounts (SMAs) continue to be eligible for BlackRock Voting Choice regardless of their investment strategies.[19] Voting Choice is also available for eligible U.S. retail shareholder accounts invested in BlackRock’s largest U.S. exchange-traded fund. [20]

As a result, the shares attributed to BlackRock portfolios in company share registers may be voted differently depending on whether our clients have authorized BIS to vote on their behalf, have authorized BIS to vote in accordance with a third-party policy, or have elected to vote shares in accordance with their own policy. Our clients have greater control over proxy voting because of Voting Choice.[21]

Reporting and vote transparency

We are committed to transparency of the stewardship work we do on behalf of clients. We inform clients about our engagement and voting policies and activities through direct communication and through disclosure on our website. We make public our regional voting guidelines for the benefit of clients and the companies in which we invest on their behalf. We also publish commentaries to share our approach to engagement on our five engagement priorities, as well as quarterly reports detailing our proxy voting and engagement activities.

1 On February 11, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff issued updated guidance for shareholders to maintain their eligibility to report their beneficial ownership under Schedule 13G of the Exchange Act. We comply fully with these requirements and do not engage with portfolio companies for the purpose, or with the effect, of changing or influencing control of any company.(go back)

2 Alongside the Global Principles and regional voting guidelines, BIS publishes Engagement Priorities which reflect the five themes on which we most frequently engage companies, where they are relevant, as these can be a source of material business risk or opportunity.(go back)

3 Examples include: Government of Canada, “Canada Business Corporations Act,” amended 2024; European Union, “Shareholder Rights Directive II,” 2017; and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, “Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies in China,” 2001. Websites accessed in December 2025.(go back)

4 Our regional voting guidelines reflect these different market standards and norms. Depending on the market, generally accepted practice is informed by corporate law, market regulation, best practices, and industry initiatives, amongst other factors. BIS carries out engagement with companies, executes proxy votes, and conducts vote operations (including maintaining records of votes cast) in a manner consistent with the relevant regional voting guidelines.(go back)

5 In most markets, directors stand for re-election on an annual or triennial basis, as determined by corporate law, market regulation or voluntary best practice.(go back)

6 For example, please see: Tokyo Stock Exchange, “Japan’s Corporate Governance Code,” June 11, 2021; Financial Reporting Council, “UK Corporate Governance Code,” January 2024, accessed in December 2025.(go back)

7 Enterprise Risk Management is a process, effected by the entity’s board of directors, management, and other personnel, applied in strategy setting and across the enterprise, designed to identify potential events that may affect the entity, and manage risk to be within the risk appetite, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the achievement of objectives. Please see: The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), “Enterprise Risk Management,” 2023, accessed in December 2025.(go back)

8 The terms “compensation,” “remuneration,” and “pay” are used interchangeably to describe the same concept in different markets.(go back)

9 Corporate form refers to the legal structure by which a business is organized.(go back)

10 By material sustainability-related risks and opportunities, we mean the drivers of risk and financial value creation in a company’s business model that have an environmental or social dependency or impact. Examples of environmental issues include, but are not limited to, water use, land use, waste management, and climate risk. Examples of social issues include, but are not limited to, human capital management, impacts on the communities in which a company operates, customer loyalty, and relationships with regulators.(go back)

11 The ISSB is an independent standard-setting body within the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation. The standards build on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and the standards and metrics developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), which have both converged under the ISSB. Please refer to the IFRS website to learn more about the framework and standards S1 “General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information” and S2 “Climate-related Disclosures.” Websites accessed in December 2025.(go back)

12 We have observed that more companies are developing such plans, and public policymakers in certain markets are signaling their intentions to require them or already have requirements in place, such as Australia, Brazil, and the European Union (please see the International Transition Plan Network for information). We view transition plans as a method for a company to both internally assess and externally communicate its long-term strategy, ambition, objectives, and actions to create financial value through the global transition towards a low-carbon economy. Across the landscape there remains divergence on the objectives of such plans and the details they should contain. While transition plans can be helpful disclosure, BIS does not make the preparation and production of transition plans a voting issue. BIS may engage companies that have chosen to publish a transition plan to understand their planned actions and resource implications. Website accessed in December 2025.(go back)

13 For more information, please see our commentary “Climate-related risks and a low-carbon transition,” December 2025.(go back)

14 For more information, please see our commentary “Our approach to engagement on natural capital,” December 2025.(go back)

15 Given the growing awareness of the materiality of these issues for certain businesses, enhanced reporting on a company’s natural capital dependencies and impacts would aid investors’ understanding. The recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) may prove useful to some companies. We recognize that some companies may report using different standards, which may be required by regulation, or one of a number of other private sector standards. TNFD-aligned reporting is not a voting issue. Website accessed in December 2025.(go back)

16 For more information, please see our commentary “Our approach to engagement on human capital management,” December 2025.(go back)

17 Recalling securities on loan can be impacted by the timing of record dates. In the U.S., for example, the record date of a shareholder meeting typically falls before the proxy statements are released. Accordingly, it is not practicable to evaluate a proxy statement, determine that a vote has a material impact on a fund and recall any shares on loan in advance of the record date for the annual meeting. As a result, managers must weigh independent business judgement as a fiduciary, the benefit to a fund’s shareholders of recalling loaned shares in advance of an estimated record date without knowing whether there will be a vote on matters which have a material impact on the fund (thereby forgoing potential securities lending revenue for the fund’s shareholders) or leaving shares on loan to potentially earn revenue for the fund (thereby forgoing the opportunity to vote).(go back)

18 BlackRock will determine eligibility criteria under this program based upon, among other things, local market regulation and practice, cost considerations, operational risk and/or complexity, and financial considerations, including the decision to lend securities.(go back)

19 With Voting Choice, SMA clients have the ability to select the policy that best aligns with their views and preferences from a set of voting policies from third-party proxy advisers. BlackRock can then use its proxy voting infrastructure to cast votes for the SMA based on the client’s selected voting policy.(go back)

20 Read more about BlackRock Voting Choice on our website.(go back)

21 BlackRock does not disclose client information, including a client’s selection of proxy policy, without client consent.(go back)