ePosting is Redefining Referrals With a Two-Way Marketplace Model

New Feature Allows Job Seekers to Make Offers for Referrals

Job seekers are struggling and referrals can lead to real opportunities. Our two-way marketplace empowers job seekers and gives referrers a simple way to support candidates and earn additional income.” — William Chung, CEO and Founder of ePosting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ePosting , the referral marketplace startup, announces key updates following its recent public launch. Based on market and user insights, the company is introducing a new feature that allows job seekers to make offers for referrals, making it a true two-way marketplace. ePosting is the only company to offer this capability, solidifying its leadership in the niche referral market.“We hear from job seekers struggling with an increasingly competitive job market, often applying to roles with little success,” says William Chung, CEO and founder of ePosting. “Referrals can lead to real opportunities, and our two-way marketplace empowers job seekers while providing referrers a simple way to support candidates and earn additional income.”Unlike traditional job boards, ePosting aims to re-humanize the job search and referral experience. Through empathy-driven design, the platform reduces uncertainty, improves communication, and supports users at each stage. By grounding product decisions in real user experiences, ePosting delivers value to both sides of referral relationships.The company’s recent launch introduced a smarter and more secure referral experience powered by AI. New features included smart job and referral recommendations, AI profile builder, real-time notifications, and enhanced payment protection. Together, these updates underscore ePosting’s focus to advance its technology and deliver an experience that evolves with its users.About ePostingePosting was created to address a broken job market, where many postings never result in real hiring, qualified candidates are lost in the volume of applications, and the process lacks transparency. By building a two-way referral marketplace, the company enables both job seekers and referrers to actively participate in a clear, structured, and secure environment. To learn more, visit ePosting.com and Linkedin.

ePosting New Feature: Make an Offer for Job Referrals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.