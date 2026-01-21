MI Healthy Climate Plan Report charts progress

Annual summary by EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy details grants, initiatives, reduced GHG emissions

LANSING, Michigan-The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today shared the 2025 MI Healthy Climate Plan Report, outlining the state’s continued progress toward a prosperous, sustainable future for all Michiganders through reduced greenhouse gas(GHG)emissions, expansion of clean energy, and equitable climate solutions.

“This report reminds us of the importance of our work as Michiganders to avert the worst impacts of climate change and become more resilient,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Our investments and initiatives for a clean, sustainable, energy-efficient future will continue to pay real-world dividends – better air quality, affordable utility bills, good jobs, and more – for ourselves and future generations.”

Released in 2022, the MI Healthy Climate Plan (the Plan) is Michigan’s roadmap to economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050 while protecting public health, strengthening communities, and creating good-paying jobs.

EGLE submits the annual climate report – produced by the Office of Climate and Energy – to the Governor as a snapshot of actions taken to implement the Plan. The 2025 report highlights major initiatives by state agencies, along with local governments, tribes, businesses, nonprofits, community organizations, and more.

Throughout 2025, the state rolled out significant grant programs and other investments supporting renewable energy, energy storage, electric vehicles, energy efficiency for residential and commercial buildings, recycling, food waste reduction, and clean energy workforce development. Efforts to protect natural and working lands expanded regenerative agriculture, conservation, and water protection.

The report also documents progress driven by landmark clean energy legislation passed in 2023, which positioned Michigan as a national leader while prioritizing affordability, reliability, and worker and community support. Initiatives such as the Community and Worker Economic Transition Office in the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity are helping to ensure Michiganders benefit from the clean energy transition.

In 2025, EGLE finalized Michigan’s Comprehensive Climate Action Plan as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program, providing detailed analysis and strategies to reduce GHG emissions across all sectors. The state also expanded the Renewables Ready Communities Awards program, awarding more than $26 million to local governments hosting renewable energy projects, and launched the Michigan Climate Investment Accelerator to unlock public and private climate-focused investment.

The report highlights growth in electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure, continued reductions in building emissions, and steady gains in recycling and circular economy initiatives. Michigan’s GHG emissions have fallen 20% since 2005, underscoring progress toward climate goals.

Learn more at Michigan.gov/MIHealthyClimatePlan.