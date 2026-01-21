2025 OPWDD Annual Report Now Available

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

I’m excited to share our 2025 Annual Report, which highlights the progress we’ve made under OPWDD’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. This past year has been all about listening to you—people receiving services, their families, providers, and community members. Your insights have played a crucial role in guiding our mission, and I believe you’ll see your voices reflected throughout this report. A Plain Language version of the report is available in 13 languages.

I’m particularly proud that we’ve made meaningful strides in expanding housing opportunities, enhancing support during important transitions, and increasing employment options for people with developmental disabilities. At the same time, we’ve continued to improve transparency and streamline processes so that our system works efficiently for everyone.

I want to point out that each success we celebrate in this report is a shared victory. I genuinely appreciate everyone who took the time to share their thoughts and experiences, highlighting what’s working well, what can be improved, and what truly matters.

Your input is shaping the future of developmental disability services in New York State. As we move into the final two years of our strategic plan, I am filled with optimism about the brighter, more inclusive future we are creating together. I appreciate your commitment to this important work and look forward to our continued work together.

Warm regards,

Willow Baer

OPWDD Commissioner