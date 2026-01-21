Rutland Barracks/Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4000045

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2026 at approximately 1138 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Felony Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Kevin Simmons

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: State of Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 3, 2026, the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, Vermont. Subsequent investigation determined that inmate Kevin Simmons had intentionally damaged the sprinkler system inside his assigned cell.

On January 21, 2026, Kevin Simmons was issued a criminal citation ordering him to appear at 1000 hours on March 2, 2026, in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.