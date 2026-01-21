Rutland Barracks/Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4000045
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/03/2026 at approximately 1138 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility, 167 State Street, Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Felony Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kevin Simmons
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: State of Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 3, 2026, the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland, Vermont. Subsequent investigation determined that inmate Kevin Simmons had intentionally damaged the sprinkler system inside his assigned cell.
On January 21, 2026, Kevin Simmons was issued a criminal citation ordering him to appear at 1000 hours on March 2, 2026, in the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 2, 2026, at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Rutland) Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
