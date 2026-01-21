DHS Unveils Redesigned Website Following Record-Breaking 2025

The redesigned DHS.gov will showcase a sleek and modern look, enhance user-friendliness, and build upon the Trump administration’s efforts to provide the most transparent administration in history

WASHINGTON – Coming off a year of historic achievements in 2025, during which the United States Department of Homeland Security website broke records for site visits and pageviews from the previous year, DHS unveiled a new website that that will showcase several new features and make it easier for the American public to access information about the department. This comes off the heels of the Department’s new WOW.DHS.gov website that allows the public to see some of the criminal aliens that have been arrested under the Trump Administration.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS celebrated one of the most consequential periods of action and reform in American history in 2025. From delivering the most secure border ever and removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens, to fixing disaster response and ushering in a golden age of travel, DHS will continue to build upon this success and innovate to find ways to deliver for the American people,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “This redesigned website is another example of that commitment to innovation and being the most transparent administration in American history.”

DHS.gov broke records in 2025 with traffic to the site increasing 68.49% over 2024 with a staggering 102 million pageviews in 2025. More than 67 million people visited DHS.gov in 2025, a significant increase from the 40 million who visited in 2024. Notably, one of the top pages for the site was the webpage for the innovative new self-deportation via the CBP Home App.

The redesigned DHS.gov will feature a new homepage, which moves beyond the legacy government style of government websites, and instead offers a sleek and modern look with a much more user-friendly design and functionality that will improve both usability and aesthetics. The new homepage will better highlight the work and accomplishments of DHS and its components while providing an overall improved and efficient digital experience for users.

The navigation has also been upgraded to give users better access to the most-visited and asked-about pages on DHS.gov with a site-wide search also now in the main menu navigation. The result is a less cluttered view and simplified menu that will give users a quick search to find exactly what they are looking for. The top-level interior pages have also received a more modern look and to match the new homepage. The interior pages will undergo an even larger redesign as part of our Phase 2 work in the coming weeks.

