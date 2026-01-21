AI in a Regulated World: Scaling Innovation, Safely

Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks - Leading the Conversation on AI Regulation Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks, with Johan Juhlin (CEO & Co-founder, Mavatar) and Christopher Daden (CTO, Criteria Corp)

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks Founder & Chairman Sanjay Puri moderated a compelling panel on "AI in a Regulated World" featuring Johan Juhlin (CEO & Co-founder, Mavatar) and Christopher Daden (CTO, Criteria Corp) at the World Economic Forum, Davos 2026.At the standing-room session, leaders from talent analytics and digital-health innovation challenged a common assumption: that regulation stifles innovation. Instead, they argued, clear and transparent rules are the rails that let AI scale safely and quickly.The panel emphasized that today's regulatory patchwork creates "accountability arbitrage," where companies navigate inconsistent requirements across borders. Harmonized principles and sector-specific guardrails would give enterprises the confidence to invest and deploy faster. In high-stakes domains like hiring and healthcare, black-box AI systems are non-starters—independent validation, traceability, and human appeal pathways must precede any large-scale deployment.Quality data, not just bigger models, drives AI performance; panelists stressed. Enterprises should prioritize data governance, provenance, and privacy-preserving architectures while being transparent about risks from synthetic or weakly governed datasets. Accountability must span the entire AI supply chain, from builders and deployers to integrators and approvers, with "no audit, no deployment" emerging as the operating standard. Sanjay Puri captured the evening's consensus: "Clear rules don't slow innovation—they scale it. If we reward transparency and safety, capital flows to trustworthy AI, and society gets productivity gains without collateral damage."The discussion underscored that AI should amplify human judgment rather than replace it, with growing emphasis on human-in-the-loop workflows and fair recognition of individual contributions.Grateful to Stanford HAI for hosting this essential dialogue on the future of responsible AI innovation.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks champions responsible and inclusive AI innovation worldwide. Through initiatives like RegulatingAI, Indianness, and CAIO Connect, it empowers startups, enterprises, and governments to shape ethical AI policies, foster collaboration, and drive transformative solutions. With a mission to democratize AI knowledge, it unites diverse voices to build smarter, fairer futures across industries and communities.

