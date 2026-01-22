Rewiring Excellence, Second Edition Receives ACHE Hamilton Award

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rewiring Excellence: Hardwired to Rewired, Second Edition—written by Quint Studer and Dan Collard—has received the 2026 James A. Hamilton Award given by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). It will be presented at the ACHE 2026 Congress on Healthcare Leadership, to be held March 2-4 in Houston, Texas.The award is given yearly to the author(s) of a management or healthcare book judged outstanding by ACHE’s Book of the Year Committee. Created in 1958, the award is underwritten by the Alumni Association of the Graduate Program in Healthcare Administration of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, in honor of the late James A. Hamilton, FACHE, the program’s founder and course director between 1946 and 1966, and ACHE’s 1939-1940 chairman.The selection committee considers books that (among other criteria) have meaning to the field of healthcare management; make a valuable contribution to the literature; and demonstrate enduring quality, originality, reliability of approach, and significance to healthcare management as a discipline.“We are honored to receive this award,” says Quint Studer, who along with Dan Collard cofounded Healthcare Plus Solutions Group(HPSG). “It’s great to know our ‘rewiring’ message resonates with the professional community represented by ACHE. Our hope is that this recognition inspires more leaders to make changes that result in organizations where patients want to receive care and employees want to stay.”Rewiring Excellence makes the case for perpetually rethinking certain processes and leader behaviors that had previously been hardwired into organizations—tactics like rounding as well as familiar approaches in areas like leader development, employee well-being, retention, and more.“Healthcare has undergone profound changes over the past few decades,” says Collard. “It’s a different world now, compared to even five years ago. And when you consider that a high percentage of leaders are new to their role—and that today’s generation of talent has such different needs and expectations—it’s clear why some of the older ways of doing things might not work anymore.“We’re grateful to be affiliated with ACHE,” adds Collard. “They have long stood for thoughtful leadership, lifelong learning, and continuous adaptation. Those values dovetail with the premise of Rewiring Excellence—that leadership is never finished, and that the best organizations are willing to revisit, refine, and rewire how they lead in response to a changing world.”# # #Quint Studer, BSE, MSEQuint Studer is a lifelong student of leadership. He has a gift for translating complex strategies into doable behaviors that allow organizations to achieve long-term success.He is the cofounder of Healthcare Plus Solutions Group(HPSG), along with Dan Collard, with whom he also coauthored Rewiring Excellence: Hardwired to Rewired, Second Edition.Quint is the author of 16 books, beginning with his first title, BusinessWeek bestseller Hardwiring Excellence. His 2024 book, The Human Margin: Building the Foundations of Trust (coauthored by Katherine A. Meese, PhD, and published by ACHE Learn), unfolds the cultural building blocks that create and sustain trust.Dan CollardDan Collard’s more than three decades in the industry include hospital and health system operations, technology start-up transactions, and consulting. Dan is the cofounder of Healthcare Plus Solutions Groupand the coauthor with Quint Studer of Rewiring Excellence: Hardwired to Rewired, Second Edition. He is also the coauthor with Katherine A. Meese, PhD, of Genfluence: How to Lead a Multigenerational Workforce (published by ACHE Learn in 2026).Healthcare Plus Solutions Group(HPSG) was founded by Quint Studer and Dan Collard in 2022. Powered by a team of healthcare industry and talent management experts, HPSG specializes in delivering Precision Leader Development™ solutions to healthcare organizations across the continuum of care and their teams. With tightly customized services that look at the whole health of an organization, HPSG works closely with its partners to diagnose their most urgent pain points; design smart, collaborative solutions; and execute a coaching plan that delivers measurable results. With partnerships across the country, HPSG’s primary mission is to have a positive impact on those who receive care and those who provide care. For more information, visit www.HealthcarePlusSG.com

