Senior Tree Care Discount Program Introduced for Residential Safety

GRIFFIN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Tree Solutions has announced a new senior support initiative offering a 10% discount to homeowners aged 55 and older on all professional tree care services. The program aims to enhance access to essential property maintenance while upholding consistent safety and service standards.Tree care is a critical component of residential safety, particularly for older properties where aging trees, storm exposure, and overgrowth can present structural and personal risks. The senior discount applies to the company’s full range of services, including tree removal, trimming and pruning, stump grinding, emergency response, and crane-assisted projects.Projects are completed using turf-conscious methods designed to protect lawns, driveways, and surrounding property features. Service operations emphasize schedule reliability, low-impact execution, and safety-focused procedures supported by modern equipment and experienced crews.Homeowners utilizing Tree Services in Griffin, GA , receive structured project planning tailored to residential needs. At the same time, those seeking Tree Services in McDonough, GA , are supported through the same standardized safety protocols and operational practices. The senior discount is also available for qualifying residents requiring Tree Services in Senoia, GA, ensuring uniform access across service areas.Founded in 2017, Southern Tree Solutions has expanded its operations across multiple counties while maintaining a service model grounded in personalized care and safety awareness. The company’s background in emergency response and industry experience informs its approach to both routine maintenance and time-sensitive situations.About Southern Tree Solutions: Southern Tree Solutions provides comprehensive residential tree care services with an emphasis on safety, property protection, and dependable workmanship. Operations are guided by practical methods that support long-term property maintenance while minimizing environmental and structural impact.

