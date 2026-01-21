QT Aerospace Achieves UK CAA Part 145 Certification, Expanding Global MRO Capabilities

Dallas based QT Aerospace expands Global MRO Capabilities with CAA Certification

This approval allows us to better serve our international customers while reinforcing QT Aerospace’s position as a trusted global partner in aircraft composite repair” — Mark W. Lindley, Vice President

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QT Aerospace is proud to announce it has officially received UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Part 145 approval, certification number UK.145.50883, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued global expansion and commitment to the highest international standards of aircraft maintenance and repair.The UK CAA Part 145 certification authorizes QT Aerospace to perform maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in accordance with stringent UK and international aviation safety regulations. This approval further strengthens QT Aerospace’s ability to support operators, lessors, and MRO partners worldwide with compliant, high-quality composite repair solutions.“Achieving UK CAA Part 145 certification is a testament to our team’s technical excellence, disciplined processes, and unwavering focus on safety and quality,” said QT Aerospace Vice President, Mark Lindley. “This approval allows us to better serve our international customers while reinforcing QT Aerospace’s position as a trusted global partner in aircraft composite repair,” he further added.With this certification, QT Aerospace enhances its capability to support UK-registered aircraft and international operators that require CAA-approved maintenance providers.The approval complements QT Aerospace’s existing regulatory credentials and aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to expand its global footprint while maintaining best-in-class operational standards.QT Aerospace is known for its expertise in aircraft composite structures, rapid turnaround times, and customer-focused approach—delivering solutions that minimize AOG events and keep aircraft flying safely and efficiently.About QT AerospaceQT Aerospace is a specialized aircraft composite repair facility providing high-quality, compliant repair solutions for regional and commercial aircraft operators worldwide. With a focus on quick turn-around times precision, safety, and reliability, QT Aerospace supports customers across the aviation industry with trusted MRO services.For more information, please contact:Communications DepartmentQT AerospacePhone: (469) 828-5500marketing@quickturns.aero

