Playersoft Announces Remote Enrollment to Enable Hardware-Agnostic, Cloud-Driven Player Signups Anywhere

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playersoft today announced Remote Enrollment, a progressive web app that allows casino teams to enroll guests from virtually any location using any mobile hardware. By leveraging a cloud-driven architecture, Remote Enrollment supports true off-site capability for prospecting and remote sign-up.Why it mattersTraditional enrollment workflows often depend on specific hardware, on-property connectivity, or fixed stations that can create bottlenecks and limit enrollment opportunities outside the property. Remote Enrollment removes those constraints with a hardware-agnostic progressive web app and cloud-driven architecture—while retaining the consistent, intuitive user experience Playersoft is known for.What Remote Enrollment delivers- A progressive web app that runs on virtually any mobile hardware—no special devices required.- Cloud-driven operations to support off-site prospecting and remote signups.- A dedicated prospecting feature that enables customer communication and information capture without creating accounts or introducing incomplete data into the player system.- Conversion tracking from prospect to enrolled player to support measurable outreach efforts.- Configurable security and policy controls aligned to property requirements.- Integration with Playersoft ONE for operational oversight and reporting.“Remote Enrollment is about making it easy for our clients to capture new players wherever the opportunity arises—without sacrificing control, data quality, or usability,” said Hunter Hunstock, President at Playersoft.AvailabilityRemote Enrollment is available now as part of the Playersoft ONE ecosystem. Properties can request a demo and explore implementation options at sales@playersoft.com or www.playersoft.com To learn more or request a demo: sales@playersoft.com | www.playersoft.com About PlayersoftPlayersoft is a leader in providing mobile software that helps deliver seamless player experiences and optimize team performance for casinos. With over a decade of expertise, Playersoft’s mobile-first tools for player development, loyalty management, and workflow automation enable casino teams to engage more efficiently while maximizing productivity. The Playersoft ONE ecosystem connects staff, players, and systems, providing real-time insights and a streamlined approach to player engagement and service delivery.

