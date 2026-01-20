Luna Announces Task Force Hearing on the Declassified MLK Records

WASHINGTON—Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets Chairwoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) today announced a hearing titled “Declassified MLK Records: What They Reveal and Why They Matter.” During the hearing, members will examine why some records concerning Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. remain sealed and redacted and whether current standards for record declassification satisfy the public’s desire for transparency. Members will also explore how the government’s lack of transparency for decades has fueled conspiracy theories and undermined Americans’ confidence in the federal government, as well as ensure the National Archives has the resources and tools needed to digitize, protect, and responsibly share records.

“The American people deserve truth and transparency about pivotal events that have shaped our nation’s history, but the federal government has often blocked important records from being unsealed. While significant records related to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. have been released, substantial redactions persist, causing Americans to question the balance between the records’ accessibility, privacy, and national security. I look forward to hearing from witnesses on what Congress can do to help the government restore Americans’ trust, promote good record-keeping, and put conspiracy theories about Dr. King’s death to rest,” said Task Force Chairwoman Luna.

WHAT: “Declassified MLK Records: What They Reveal and Why They Matter”

DATE: Thursday, January 22, 2026

TIME: 10:00 A.M. EST

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center

WITNESSES:

Dr. Alveda King, Chair, American Dream, America First Policy Institute

Mr. Stuart Wexler, Author and Investigative Researcher

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.