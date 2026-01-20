School Superintendents Plead Guilty to Embezzlement

Earl Joe Nelson and Monekea Smith-Taylor appeared in Federal Court before District Judge Sharion Aycock in Aberdeen today and pled guilty to conspiracy to commit embezzlement. They join Mario Willis, who also pled guilty to the same conspiracy in October 2025. These individuals used their position as school superintendents to enter into contracts and generate payments for consulting services at an inflated rate of payment and for consulting services that were not actually provided.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.