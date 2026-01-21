PGL Launches Engine StandBy™ Program to Help Operators and MROs Maximize Capacity and Focus on Core Maintenance

PGL has launched Engine StandBy™, a specialized logistics program designed to help aircraft operators and MROs maximize maintenance capacity

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGL today announced the launch of its PGL Engine StandBy™ Program, a forward-positioned engine stand storage solution designed to support aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers by reducing logistical complexity, improving readiness, and freeing teams to focus on service and repairs.As engine availability, AOG pressure, and shop capacity challenges continue to impact the aviation industry, PGL’s Engine StandBy™ Program provides a strategic alternative to reactive logistics. By positioning engine stands at PGL’s forward stocking locations, operators and MROs gain immediate access to critical ground support equipment—without the burden of managing storage, transport coordination, or last-minute deployment.“In today’s market, speed and cost can no longer be traded against each other. Our approach focuses on positioning freight closer to demand, reducing touch points, tightening transit windows, and leveraging smarter routing so you gain faster delivery performance while simultaneously driving down total logistics spend,” said Christian Solana, PGL Sr. Vice President Operations and Aerospace. ”Engine StandBy™ was built to remove friction from the process, allowing operators and MROs to focus on what they do best—maintaining engines, repairing aircraft, and keeping fleets flying—while PGL manages the logistics behind the scene,” he further added.Reducing Disruption, Increasing ThroughputEngine stands are essential, high-value assets in engine change and maintenance operations. When they are not positioned correctly, delays, expedited freight costs, and operational bottlenecks can quickly escalate.The PGL Engine StandBy™ Program helps mitigate these risks by:-Strategically positioning engine stands at forward stocking locations-Reducing response time during AOG and scheduled maintenance events-Eliminating the need for emergency transportation and customs delays-Providing controlled handling and secure storage-Offering visibility and coordination through a single logistics partnerBy removing logistical constraints, the program enables MROs to increase throughput, optimize shop flow, and maximize available capacity—without expanding infrastructure or diverting resources away from core maintenance activities.Supporting a Smarter Maintenance EcosystemWith global fleets aging and maintenance demand continuing to rise, operators and MROs are increasingly seeking partners that can help them operate more efficiently.“Logistics should not be the limiting factor in engine maintenance,” said PGL Global Sales Executive, Lauren Barmby. “Engine StandBy™ ensures the right equipment is in the right place at the right time, so maintenance teams can stay focused on service quality, turnaround times, and operational excellence.”The Engine StandBy™ Program complements PGL’s broader aerospace logistics capabilities, including engine transport, preservation, and global coordination, reinforcing the company’s commitment to proactive solutions that reduce risk and support long-term operational success. The PGL team will be attending the Aero Engines USA Conference in Tampa next month and can discuss customized solutions for your requirements.About PGLPGL (Perimeter Global Logistics) is a global, woman-owned logistics and supply chain solutions provider specializing in dependable, flexible, and capability-driven service. With offices in more than 40 countries and a worldwide network of partners, PGL delivers tailored freight forwarding, contract logistics, customs expertise, warehousing, and specialized transport services that help businesses optimize operations and reduce risk in complex supply chains. Leveraging advanced technology, 24/7/365 control tower operations, and deep industry expertise, PGL ensures seamless end-to-end logistics execution for customers across aerospace, automotive, energy, government, retail, and other key sectors. PGL’s commitment to reliability, visibility, and innovation enables customers to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and maintain operational confidence worldwide.For more information about the PGL Engine StandBy™ Program, visit https://shippgl.com/industries/aerospace/ or contact Lauren Barmby, Global Sales Executive, lauren@shippgl.com.

