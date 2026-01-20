Tech Expert Reveals the Newest Gadgets from Consumer Electronics Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techies recently gathered in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where the world’s greatest innovators from around the globe came together. Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, shares a sneak peek at some of the gadgets that debuted on the show floor. From game-changing AI and robotics to smart kitchen appliances and next-gen cleaning tech, Andrea breaks down the groundbreaking innovations viewers will soon see everywhere.The GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro makes nugget ice at home in just six minutes and can produce up to 60 pounds a day. The AI NoiseGuard helps eliminate that noise caused by evaporator freeze-ups, a common issue with ice makers.The Roborock Saros 20 uses advanced AI to recognize and avoid more than 200 household objects while cleaning. The adaptive chassis lifts to clear double layer thresholds and lowers for stronger suction, for smooth transitions between rooms and floor types.The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI laptop weighs just over 2 pounds and has a matte display that cuts glare by about 95 percent. It features an Intel Core Ultra processor and built-in AI tools with up to 21 hours of battery life.For more information, please visit the brands websites and socials.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.