San Blas Securities Launches Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Practice

Christian Wolford joins San Blas Securities as Managing Director and Head of M&A

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Blas Securities, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and independent wealth management firm, today announces the formation of a dedicated Merger & Acquisitions (M&A) practice and the appointment of Christian Wolford as Managing Director and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions.“Establishing an M&A practice is the first step of our firm’s 2026-2027 strategic growth plan,” said Alex McKenzie, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of San Blas Securities. “We are delighted to have someone of Christian’s caliber join San Blas as Head of M&A. Over his career he has managed, originated, and/or executed M&A and debt and equity financing transactions totaling more than $1 billion in value,” he added.“I’m excited to join San Blas and lead its M&A efforts. The firm stands out in the middle-market with a mix of capabilities typically found only within much larger financial services organizations and I look forward to leveraging those proficiencies as I roll up my sleeves to drive growth in our M&A practice,” Christian Wolford, Managing Director and Head of M&A, commented.Wolford’s career spans 25 years as a trusted advisor to companies and individuals including roles in M&A, Corporate Finance, Strategic Advisory & Consulting, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Broker-Dealer Compliance, Real Estate, Wealth Management and Insurance.He has wide-ranging industry-sector experience including Business/Residential Services; Industrial/Manufacturing; Distribution; Consumer/Retail; Software; Technology; Healthcare; Telecommunications; Media; Financial Services/Insurance; Aerospace; Automotive; and Sports and Entertainment.Before joining San Blas Securities, Wolford spent 12 years at Allegiance Capital, serving as Managing Director and leading a variety of M&A and corporate finance transactions. He also spent more than six years with The Miller Group of affiliated companies, leading the investment banking broker-dealer as President & CEO, while also serving as Senior VP of the strategic consulting and private equity firm. Earlier in his career, he held roles with Morgan Stanley, John Hancock Financial Services and Marcus & Millichap.Wolford achieved an MBA in Finance from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a BS in Business Administration from Millersville University of Pennsylvania. He is FINRA Series 7, 79, 63, and 24 licensed.About San Blas SecuritiesSan Blas Securities is a leading investment banking, securities and independent wealth management firm committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions to individuals and institutions. With a focus on building long-lasting relationships, San Blas Securities offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Headquartered in Chicago, San Blas Securities also has offices in Atlanta and New York, as well as branch offices in 25 states and Puerto Rico. The firm is a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB. For more information about San Blas Securities, visit the website at www. sanblassecurities.com or call 773-661-4448.This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities by San Blas Securities.

