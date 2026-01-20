BREATHE! Exp Launches GPS Summit, the World’s First Certification Program for AI Systems Generalists

GPS Summit - AI Systems Generalist Training

Three-Day Enterprise Training Program Addresses Growing AI Skills Gap as Companies Struggle to Achieve ROI on AI Initiatives

AI adoption isn’t failing because the technology isn’t capable...most organizations lack trained, cross-functional leaders who understand how to deploy AI strategically and measure its impact...” — Stormie Andrews, Lead instructor of the GPS Summit.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BREATHE! Exp, a strategic growth consulting and AI transformation advisory firm, today announced the launch of the GPS Summit , the world’s first global certification program designed to train AI Systems Generalists, internal leaders capable of guiding enterprise-wide artificial intelligence adoption.The three-day immersive program will take place February 25–27, 2026, at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is aimed at executives and high-potential employees responsible for driving and scaling AI initiatives across their organizations.Growing AI Adoption, Limited Internal LeadershipArtificial intelligence adoption is accelerating across industries, with more than 70% of organizations now using AI in at least one business function. However, fewer than one in four companies have developed the internal capabilities to move beyond proofs of concept and generate measurable business value.At the same time, studies show that 70-85% of AI deployment efforts fail to achieve expected ROI, often because AI is implemented in silos, without strategic coordination, or with overreliance on external consultants.“AI adoption isn’t failing because the technology isn’t capable,” said Stormie Andrews, internationally recognized AI evangelist and lead instructor of the GPS Summit. “It’s failing because most organizations lack trained, cross-functional leaders who understand how to deploy AI strategically and measure its impact. GPS Summit participants leave as internal experts ready to change that.”Introducing the AI Systems GeneralistThe GPS Summit was created to address this gap by certifying participants as AI Systems Generalists, internal experts trained to deploy AI strategically across Finance, HR, Sales, Operations, Marketing, Product, and IT.Unlike traditional AI courses that focus on single departments or tool demonstrations, the GPS Summit emphasizes enterprise coordination, real-world implementation, and measurable business outcomes.Participants learn how to:- Identify operational bottlenecks- Match AI tools to specific business functions- Build working prototypes and automations- Measure ROI and communicate value to executives“This is not an overview course,” Andrews added. “Participants leave with working systems, a clear roadmap, and the confidence to lead AI adoption at the enterprise level.”Three-Day Immersive Curriculum:The program is structured around the proprietary Four Powers Framework of BREATHE! Exp: Create, Connect, Automate, and Build.Day One: Personal Leverage & Domain MasteryParticipants master core AI tools and identify 5–10 hours per week in productivity gains, while learning why treating all AI models interchangeably undermines strategic implementation.Day Two: Team Value & Bottleneck EliminationAttendees analyze high-friction processes across departments and develop working prototypes to address operational bottlenecks.Day Three: Strategic Leadership & ImplementationParticipants complete certification testing and finalize a 90-day AI implementation roadmap, positioning them as internal AI consultants capable of coordinating enterprise-wide strategy.Post-Summit Support:- Certified participants receive a 12-week Coachback Program, including:- Weekly milestone tracking- Guided reinforcement for real-world implementation- Access to curated resources and templates- Peer community engagementBuilt on the 90-Day Blueprint Model, the program converts AI education into measurable organizational impact faster than traditional training approaches.Event Information:Dates: February 25–27, 2026Location: Worre Studios, Las Vegas, NevadaFormat: Three-day in-person immersive programCapacity: Limited to 200 participantsEligibility: Organization-sponsored onlyRegistration: Organizations interested in enrolling participants can find program details and secure registration at:About BREATHE! ExpBREATHE! Exp is a strategic growth consulting and AI transformation advisory firm helping organizations build scalable internal capability in the AI Age. Through its proprietary 90-Day Blueprint Model, the firm enables enterprises to move from fragmented experimentation to coordinated execution.About Stormie AndrewsStormie Andrews is an internationally recognized author, AI evangelist, and enterprise trainer specializing in applied AI transformation. He has trained executives across multiple industries, translating complex AI technologies into actionable systems that deliver measurable business results. He serves as principal instructor and curriculum architect for the GPS Summit.

