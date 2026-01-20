Marconi Technologies Responds to NFPA/IFC Code Push with Bi-Directional Amplifier Solutions for First-Pass Approvals

Marconi Technologies expands its BDA and engineering support program to help projects meet NFPA and IFC in-building radio coverage codes on first inspection.

Our focus is helping teams meet NFPA and IFC requirements without delays. By pairing BDA products with code-aware engineering, we help projects move through inspection with clarity and confidence.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to accelerating enforcement of in‑building public safety radio coverage codes across the United States, Marconi Technologies today announced an expanded, compliance‑first program centered on Bi‑Directional Amplifier (BDA) solutions and engineering support designed to help projects achieve first‑pass approvals under prevailing requirements, including NFPA 1225 and IFC Section 510. The initiative combines manufacturer‑backed products with code‑aware design assistance, AHJ coordination, and round‑the‑clock technical support.

Stakeholders preparing projects that must demonstrate compliant in‑building radio coverage—owners, developers, contractors, architects, and safety consultants—can request a no‑cost engineering consultation and coverage assessment. Visit https://www.marconitech.com/products/ or call (212) 376‑4548 to engage the Marconi Technologies engineering desk.

Regulatory momentum: clear coverage, clear accountability

Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) are increasingly requiring verified in‑building radio coverage for first responders as a condition of occupancy. Model codes such as IFC Section 510 and NFPA 1225 set expectations for signal strength, coverage percentages, survivability, monitoring, and ongoing maintenance of Emergency Responder Radio Communication Systems (ERRCS). As these provisions are adopted and enforced, owners and developers are prioritizing compliant BDA and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) designs to keep critical schedules on track.

Marconi Technologies’ compliance‑led approach aligns product selection and engineering deliverables with AHJ expectations—helping stakeholders reduce redesign cycles, protect budgets, and pass inspections the first time.

What Marconi Technologies is offering

- Code‑aware BDA solutions: Non‑proprietary, plug‑and‑play systems engineered for public safety bands (VHF, UHF, 700/800 MHz) and designed to integrate cleanly with passive DAS architectures.

- UL Listed products: Marconi’s manufacturing‑first portfolio emphasizes UL‑listed equipment and components appropriate to ERRCS applications, supporting AHJ documentation and inspection needs.

- FDNY expertise for NYC projects: For jurisdictions requiring ARCS (e.g., FDNY), Marconi supports city‑specific engineering, commissioning, and documentation pathways distinct from national BDA/ERRCS practices.

- End‑to‑end engineering support: RF surveys and propagation studies, code‑aware shop and as‑built drawings, submittal packages, witnessed testing/commissioning guidance, and rapid response technical support.

- 24/7 assistance: If phone support cannot resolve a field issue, technicians can be dispatched on‑site to assist contractors and facility teams.

These capabilities reflect Marconi Technologies’ role as a U.S. manufacturer and solutions partner, with an emphasis on practical, jobsite‑ready deliverables and direct collaboration with building stakeholders and AHJs.

Why it matters now

As jurisdictions intensify enforcement and documentation standards, demand for compliant BDA deployments continues to rise. Industry reporting indicates steady, multi‑year growth for public‑safety amplification solutions driven by code adoption, project backlogs, and modernization of aging building stock. Context on market trajectory and adoption trends can be found in recent market outlooks, such as global BDA market analyses and public safety communications coverage updates reported by sector publications.

For NYC projects, Marconi educates teams on the distinction between BDA/ERRCS and ARCS, as mandated by the FDNY. Aligning the solution architecture to the correct regulatory path at the outset reduces design friction and helps ensure first‑pass approvals. For national projects, the company’s standardized submittal and testing framework aligns with common AHJ workflows and documentation requirements.



About Marconi Technologies

Marconi Technologies is a U.S. manufacturer specializing in in‑building emergency communication systems for first responders. The company designs, engineers, and produces American‑made, UL‑listed solutions across BDA/ERRCS and NYC‑specific ARCS requirements, supported by a complete ecosystem of accessories and tools. With a non‑proprietary, plug‑and‑play philosophy and 24/7 technical support, Marconi helps projects meet code compliance with speed and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.