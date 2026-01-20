National Psoriasis Foundation Announces 2026 Southeast Soirée

An Evening of Jazz & Generosity Returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) will host the 4th annual Southeast Soirée (formerly known as the Atlanta Soirée) on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Ventanas in downtown Atlanta. The “Jazz & Generosity” themed evening will bring together community leaders, health care professionals, and supporters for an inspiring night of live jazz, celebration, and philanthropy – all in support of NPF’s mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.The Southeast Soirée is one of NPF’s signature fundraising events, raising vital funds to support research, advocacy, and patient education for the more than 8 million people in the U.S. living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.During the event, NPF will proudly honor four exceptional health care leaders from across the Southeast whose dedication and leadership have made a profound impact on the psoriatic disease community:• T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C, Atlanta North Dermatology — Dermatology Advanced Practice Provider Honoree• Julio A. Gonzalez-Paoli, M.D., Florida Medical Clinic Orlando Health — Rheumatology Physician Honoree• Patricia Oyetakin, M.D., FAAD, Epiphany Dermatology — Dermatology Physician Honoree• Wendy Simmons, PA-C, Carolina Arthritis, Rheumatology Advanced Practice Provider Honoree“We are thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary individuals who champion our mission and improve the lives of people living with psoriatic disease every day,” said Julia Hamel of NPF. “The Southeast Soirée is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when our community comes together.”Tickets and tables are available for purchase at psoriasis.org/southeastsoiree For questions and more information, please contact Julia Hamel at jhamel@psoriasis.org.Together, let’s celebrate progress, honor leadership, and advance the mission to cure psoriatic disease.The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.